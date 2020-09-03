The Boys Star Karl Urban Claps Back at Warcraft Director in Epic Judge Dredd Feud

:heavy_multiplication_x:

Karl Urban is known for some iconic roles, but he's currently Billy Butcher on The Boys, which returns to Amazon Prime on Friday. Back in 2012, Urban starred in Dredd, which is easily one of the most underrated comic book movies. The actor's role in the film caused a fun little feud on Twitter yesterday between Urban and Duncan Jones, who is best known for directing Moon and Source Code. After Jones took to Twitter to fan cast Josh Brolin as Dredd, Urban had a hilariously harsh reply.

“Judge Dredd. Fight me,” Jones wrote with a picture of Brolin. Urban replied with a screenshot of Warcraft’s low Rotten Tomatoes score. Jones, of course, directed the flop back in 2016. “By ‘fight me,’ I obviously meant let’s discuss in a friendly & good humored manner... @KarlUrban,” Jones added. At one point, Jones hit back with a screenshot of Doom’s low Rotten Tomatoes score, which was another flop that featured Urban. However, Jones has since deleted that reply. You can check out the original tweets below:

A lot of discussion between Jones and others has hit the comments section, and honestly, it’s hard to tell if this exchange is light-hearted or actually leading towards a legit feud. At one point, someone pointed out that Duncan did say “fight me,” and the director replied, “I did. I just assumed it would be Queensberry rules, not Pearl Harbor!”

Jones also defended his choice of Brolin in the comments saying, “The original Dredd was not a tall guy himself... and Brolin is a perfectly respectable 5’10”.” He also added, “Anyone who read the original Dredd comic books remembers that it was a pretty blatant commentary on the growing authoritarian tendencies of Thatcherite Britain. Dredd was not originally written to be the hero. Anything but.” After the burn on Warcraft, it doesn’t look like Urban said anything else in the thread.

Recently, Urban addressed the idea of playing Dredd again in a long-awaited sequel.

"Well, listen, it’s very, very early to get into any specifics on that, but I’ve gone on the record before saying that I would love to come back and be a part of that world and tell more Dredd stories," Urban explained.

Would you like to see Urban return as Dredd? What do you think of Jones' Josh Brolin fan cast? Do you think Urban took it too far with the Warcraft burn or was Jones inviting trouble? Tell us all your thoughts in the comments!

