Duncan Jones Hints At Rogue Trooper Film Adaptation

Director Duncan Jones has worked on an array of projects including the film adaptation of Warcraft and the cult classic The Source Code. But for his next project, Jones is digging into a series that’s seen some exposure in comic books and games. Oh, and it looks like he’s doing it with a blue mohawk.

Through a video posted on Twitter (which you can see below), Jones has hinted he’s working on an adaptation of the IDW comic series Rogue Trooper. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because the team at Rebellion recently gave it the video game treatment with Rogue Trooper Redux.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The story follows a genetically engineered super soldier with blue skin and hair who will stop at nothing to hunt down his enemy, The Traitor General, alongside three of his fellow cohorts. While the story is set on the planet of Nu-Earth, there’s a good chance that the film may take us some place different.

Originally created by Gerry Finley-Day and Alan Moore collaborator Dave Gibbons, the comic series has become a favorite amongst many fans. And that prompted Rebellion to give Redux another go for consoles and PC, in which it’s gotten some fairly good sales.

In the video, which you can see below, Jones simply sits at a computer. However, when he takes off his hat, he reveals said blue mohawk — similar to the one the Rogue Troopers have. He didn’t officially confirm it but the hint pretty much seals the deal. Could we get an announcement this week at San Diego Comic-Con?

Fans have since responded with a great deal of positivity although some were asking when the follow-up to Warcraft would follow. Alas, it doesn’t look like it’s happening as he noted that it’s “not looking likely” mainly due to “too many companies” being involved.

But at least we have Rogue Trooper to look forward to, and some comic fans should be pleased with that. We’ll see if we can get more information soon. For now, though, man…we’d probably look good with blue mohawks.

You can play Rogue Trooper Redux now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.