Judge Dredd Is Coming to Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War

Judge Dredd, the man you might know best as The Law and also a famous comic book and movie character, is officially coming to Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Activision announced today. Judge Dredd will join as two new and different Operator skins for Beck during the upcoming Season 5 Reloaded for both Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. While the release of Season 5 Reloaded is set for September 9th, the exact release for Judge Dredd has not been announced, unfortunately.

"Later in the season, the limited-time Tracer Pack: Judge Dredd Store Bundle will become available to purchase," the announcement detailing Season 5 Reloaded reads in part. "The Bundle includes two new Legendary Operator Skins for Beck: 'Judge Dredd' and 'Comic Strip,' a black-and-white cel-shaded variant of the lawful bringer of justice."

Been itching to say "I am the law" over comms? The Judge Dredd Operator Skin is coming 🔥 And NATO is bringing back Special Agent Jason Hudson for a personal mission 🕶 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 2, 2021

In addition to the aforementioned skins, the bundle will include Weapon Blueprints for the "Quick Judgement" SMG, the "Arbitrator Rifle" Assault Rifle, and the "Lawgiver" Pistol. Additionally, the bundle comes with the "Incendiary" Finishing Move, "Book of Law" Weapon Charm, "Judge’s Watch" Wrist Accessory, and an animated Calling Card and Emblem. Activision has not yet revealed exactly what that all looks like, but there is still plenty of time considering Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 5 Reloaded has not yet even released.

You can check out the teaser image for Judge Dredd below:

(Photo: Activision)

As noted above, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Reloaded is set to kick off on September 9th. Both titles are currently available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, but Warzone is notably free to play. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the whole Call of Duty franchise right here.

What do you think about the new Call of Duty: Warzone season? Are you looking forward to Judge Dredd? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!