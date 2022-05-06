Thor: Love & Thunder Set Photos Reveal Melissa McCarthy's Character

✖

After a hilarious audition, it seems Melissa McCarthy is finally getting her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Thor: Love & Thunder. According to some new set photos that have surfaced online, it seems McCarthy will make her MCU debut as a powerful character from Thor: Ragnarok, though if you want to go in unspoiled this is your last chance to turn back. We good? Good. So, according to set photos, it appears McCarthy is playing Hela in Thor: Love & Thunder, and you can see her in action below.

You can see McCarthy in a full Hela costume next to Matt Damon (once again playing Loki) and Luke Hemsworth, playing Thor.

Melissa McCarthy has been spotted on the set of THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER alongside Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth. Matt and Luke are reprising their roles as actors playing Loki and Thor while Melissa is an actress playing Hela. pic.twitter.com/f9kG6afid4 — Marvel HUB (@MarvelNewsHub) March 2, 2021

The last time we saw this cast together, it was in a play that Loki (then disguised as Odin) put on with Damon playing Loki. At that point though there was no Hela, and now we have McCarthy playing her, which should be absolutely amazing.

To say we are looking forward to seeing what McCarthy can do in this role is an understatement, though we also get a look at Thor's possible new costume in the photos. Hemsworth is wearing a version of the suit with more gold in it, looking a bit closer to a recent version of the Thor suit in the comics. Whether is just for this segment or indicative of Thor's overall look in the film remains to be seen, but we do know that the Guardians are set to play a substantial role in the film after their stellar team-up in Avengers: Infinity War and that scene teasing their journey in Endgame.

Thor: Love & Thunder is set to hit theaters on February 11th, 2022.

Are you excited to see McCarthy in the sequel? Let us know in the comments!