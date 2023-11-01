The Fall Guy Starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt First Look Released

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunet's new movie The Fall Guy has a fresh first look. Vanity Fair gave fans their first look at the Ken actor talking to his co-star. CinemaCon 2023 provided an initial look at the footage, but these new images from Vanity Fair paint a very interesting picture of the wild story. Back in the 1980s, there was a The Fall Guy tv series. Now, Gosling will play the retired stuntman in the picture. Colt Seavers is just minding his business as a valet until Emily Blunt's character calls him to help locate a missing movie star. From there, an action-packed chase ensues as they try to get to the bottom of all of this.

Universal Pictures was clearly jazzed about the movie's performance enough to center it during CinemaCon this year. The presentation included a bunch of live stunts, as they form a large backbone of the project. In the ensuing footage from CinemaCon, people were treated to a dazzling array of practical stunts as well. Gosling's stunt performer was even lit on fire at one point. So, it's clear that David Leitch has a singular vision for this film. Check out Gosling and Blunt talking something over down below!

First Look: Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt risk it all in #TheFallGuy—an update of the ’80s TV show of the same name.



How Excited Is Universal For The Fall Guy?

Clearly, Universal Pictures was proud of this movie from the word go. Jeff LaPlante, President of Physical Production for the studio said as much in a prepared statement. He began, "After a successful partnership on the studio's production of 'Ticket to Paradise' in Queensland, Universal is thrilled to return to Australia and base in New South Wales for the highly-anticipated film, 'The Fall Guy'."

Australia had a big boost to their economy from shooting The Fall Guy. Their Federal Minister for Communications, Urban Infrastructure, Cities and the Arts, Paul Fletcher, estimated it would inject more than A$244 million ($171 million) into the Australian economy.

"We are pleased to welcome 'The Fall Guy' down under with $30 million ($21.1 million) in support from our highly successful Location Incentive, with the production to employ over 1,000 Australian cast and crew, and more than 3,015 Australian extras," Fletcher told the press in a statement.

What A Year For Ryan Gosling

Gosling has been riding a year-long high after Barbie absolutely dominated theaters. The man had a Billboard 100-level hit with "I'm Just Ken." And, there's talk of Academy Awards-level love for his turn as the plastic antagonist of Greta Gerwig's movie. However, the most impressive feat of all for Gosling might be Ken's continued relevance during Halloween. The actor told The Hollywood Reporter that seeing all the costumes has been his dream for a long while.

"This is my dream. I've always wanted to make a character that people might go out for Halloween as," Gosling said. "I was actually in an elevator the other day shooting Barbie and I was in my cowboy costume and a guy got in and he said, 'You know, I'm going out as that for Halloween' and it was a great moment… I hope that's true and I hope they have multiple choices."

Does this movie sound like fun? Let us know down in the comments!