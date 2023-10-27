Disney Reveals First Look at Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Disney's upcoming live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs has been a hot topic of conversation in recent months, but Disney hasn't actually revealed an official look at the project up to this point. Today that changed, as Disney has revealed a first look at Rachel Zegler's Snow White and the seven Dwarfs (via Variety), including Doc, Happy, Bashful, Sneezy, Grumpy, Sleepy, and Dopey. Zegler's costume keeps the character's classic elements like the yellow dress, blue top, and red accents on the shoulders, but changes things up with a multilayered design on the top and adds long sleeves.

You can check out the full image below, which takes place at the Dwarfs' home. The image does not feature a look at Gal Gadot's Evil Queen, Ansu Kabia's Huntsman, or the new character named Jonathan played by Andrew Burnap, but hopefully, more official images will be revealed soon that give fans a glimpse of the whole cast.

(Photo: Disney)

Earlier today the film received a substantial delay, moving from March 22nd of 2024 to March 21st of 2025. In addition to Snow White's delay, Disney announced that several other projects are either being delayed or removed from the schedule completely. That includes Magazine Dreams (unset), an untitled Disney film in February of 2024 (delayed by two months), Elio (moved from March 2024 to June of 2025), another untitled Disney project slated for March 2025 (removed), and an untitled Pixar project that was slated for June of 2025 (removed).

Like other Disney live-action remakes, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will feature some changes and modern tweaks to the classic original, including a shift of focus from the romantic story of the original to a story that places more emphasis on Snow White becoming the leader her father always encouraged her to be. Zegler will also be the first Latina to play the character, and in a previous interview with ComicBook, Zegler revealed she was beyond excited to take on the role.

"Well, I have to work really hard to get out of the little girl in me because I was freaking out.. I was squealing, and crying. Sandy Powell was looking at me like, 'What is going on with you?' It's incredible, being to be an iconic princess. To be the first Disney Princess, it's the biggest responsibility and so much pressure. It's amazing," Zegler said.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Zegler discussed how director Marc Webb is approaching the character. "It's an iconic cartoon, it's 85 years old, and Marc Webb, our director, is so dedicated to making a hero princess for his daughter," Zegler said. "I really love that sentiment and I hope it get echoed for all eternity when we make live-action versions of these Disney cartoons, where women are seen as a little bit less than the male characters. I think it's possible to be both a princess and a hero, and I like to be both."

