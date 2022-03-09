Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell Star in First Look at Apple TV+ Christmas Carol Remake Spirited

Apple TV+ has released a first look at Spirited, the Christmas Carol remake starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell. On Tuesday, Apple released a set of photos from the film, which is expected to be released during the 2022 holiday season. Previously, Reynolds himself has offered teases of the film, first with a TikTok video of himself and Ferrell taking on the “Grace Kelly” TikTok trend back in September and then in December, shared images from the film and making of it on his Instagram. In these newly released official photos, we get glimpses of both Reynolds and Farrell as well as Octavia Spencer who also stars.

A musical take based on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, Spirited was written and directed by Sean Anders and John Morris who previously worked with Ferrell on the Daddy’s Home Movies. Ferrell’s Gloria Sanchez, Reynolds’ Maximum Effort, and Mosaic are producing the film. Reynolds plays the part of an Ebenezer Scrooge-like character which puts him the crosshairs of the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Ferrell plays the Ghost of Christmas Present while Spencer plays Reynolds’ “good-natured co-worker”. Sunita Mani, Aimee Carrero, and Joe Tippett also star.

“That’s a wrap for me on Spirited. Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago. Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great @octaviaspencer… Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists. These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both,” Reynolds wrote about the film previously.

