Ryan Reynolds Comments on ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Domain Redirecting to New Deadpool Movie

The plot continues to thicken in the tale of the Avengers: Endgame website domain. From a plea for two premiere tickets to Ryan Reynolds‘ involvement, we’re obsessed with how this entire story is unfolding.

To catch you up, Twitter user, @AGuyInChair, purchased the domains for both avengersendgame.com and avengersendgamemovie.com the day Avengers: Infinity War was released in theaters. We can only assume this mad genius made an educated guess on the fourth installment’s title and immediately pulled the trigger on purchasing the domains.

Videos by ComicBook.com

They took to Twitter last week to offer up a trade to Disney and Marvel. In exchange for the domains, all @AGuyInChair wants are two tickets to the Avengers: Endgame premiere next April. Seems like a reasonable request to us!

Since they haven’t heard back from Disney or Marvel, the owner of the domain decided it would be hilarious to direct the sites to the Once Upon a Deadpool page, which promotes the PG-13 version of Deadpool 2.

Well, Deadpool himself heard about the gesture and decided to reward @AGuyInChair for his dirty deed.

Package from @VancityReynolds just arrived! Wow! This thing is beautiful!!!

… And I will trade it immediately for 2 tickets to the #AvengersEndgame premiere! Any takers? pic.twitter.com/RPoEjBOJbl — Guy Inchair (@AGuyInChair) December 14, 2018

“Package from @VancityReynolds just arrived! Wow! This thing is beautiful!!!

… And I will trade it immediately for 2 tickets to the #AvengersEndgame premiere! Any takers?”

Holy crap! There’s stuff inside too! (These have got to be worth two tickets, right?) They’re from Canada! Or a Canadian at the very least!! pic.twitter.com/3l1RXGMmF1 — Guy Inchair (@AGuyInChair) December 14, 2018

“Holy crap! There’s stuff inside too! (These have got to be worth two tickets, right?) They’re from Canada! Or a Canadian at the very least!!”

As you can see, the gift is from Aviation, the gin company owned by Ryan Reynolds. In fact, the actor shared a hilarious commercial for the gin just yesterday.

As if the gift wasn’t enough, Reynolds has now responded to @AGuyInChair’s tweet about the gift, adding another beautiful layer to this humorous tale.

This isn’t to say I’m proud of what you did. Just that I happen to love you. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 14, 2018

“This isn’t to say I’m proud of what you did. Just that I happen to love you,” Reynolds wrote. Is there anyone more delightful that Ryan Reynolds? Truly, can you think of one person?

Needless to say, @AGuyInChair was pretty excited about Deadpool’s message of admiration.

When asked if they knew the awesome gift was coming, the lucky domain owner told ComicBook.com they did.

“Got an email from his manager on Monday,” they explained, “He said they enjoyed the shenanigans and wanted to send a little ‘hat tip’ for the redirect. Had no idea what it would be, though. Expectations exceeded.”

Avengers: Endgame will premiere in theaters on April 26, 2019.

Once Upon a Deadpool is currently playing in theaters everywhere.