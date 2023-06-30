Jack Ryan Season 4: John Krasinski Celebrates New Release

Jack Ryan Season 4 got a brand new sneak peek from John Krasinski. The Prime Video star posted a clip on his social media to tease fans as the season's release happens today. That's right Jack Ryan is back to thrill audiences with Krasinski facing off against challenges new and old. Amazon previously gave fans that big trailer to give them an idea of what the hero would be up against. You know it's never an easy time, but the action will be there in spades. Tom Clancy die-hards are going to be pleased with what's going down in Jack Ryan Season 4. Check it out down below!

Here's how Prime Video describes the new season: "The fourth and final season finds Jack Ryan on his most dangerous mission yet. As the new CIA Acting Deputy Director, Jack is tasked with unearthing internal corruption. As he investigates, Jack discovers the convergence of a drug cartel with a terrorist organization, ultimately revealing a conspiracy much closer to home and testing our hero's belief in the system he has always fought to protect."

Here. We. GO! Jack Ryan, the Final Season begins now! pic.twitter.com/C4GPNSlWrQ — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) June 30, 2023

Bringing Jack Ryan To A Close

Jack Ryan is ending with Season 4, and its been a ride. The creators have been able to pull in all sorts of elements from the character's history. One big thing for Season 4 is the possible introduction of Ding Chavez. He's a popular name for longtime Jack Ryan fans. There's even been speculation that Ding could get a spinoff series after the show ends.

"When you do something like this, it was a very narrow target. I realized that as good as wrote the show, if we didn't get the right guy, the show wasn't gonna work," original Jack Ryan producer Carlton Cuse explained in a previous interview. "And you need to find a guy who's a leading man, who is vulnerable, who has got a big brain — because that's Jack Ryan's superpower, is his brain — plus he's gotta be a believable action guy, [and] we wrote the character with charm. I mean, the more characteristics you add, the shorter the list gets of guys that can do it. And John was the guy who we felt embodied everything we wanted in the character."

Jack Ryan's Cast Shares Their Favorites From Tom Clancy

Comicbook.com caught up with Jack Ryan's cast in Season 4. They revealed what their introduction to Tom Clancy's work with the iconic character was. Not surprising that there's a wide variety of responses available.

"Hunt for Red October was the first one. Clear and Present Danger and so on and so forth," Louis Ozawa, a fresh face for Jack Ryan in Season 4, said. "And, I was also a fan of the first season of Jack Ryan."

"Clear and Present Danger was I think probably the first one and then I went to see, Hunt for Red October," Michael Peña, who is set to play Ding Chavez, added. "Then Jack Ryan Season 1, it was a little bit different because it focused mainly on him. I just love that show. I watched it in two days, the first season. I became a fan. It's lucky for us being in a show that you're a fan of. That hardly ever happens."

Will you be watching Jack Ryan Season 4? Let us know in the comments!