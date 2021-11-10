Ryan Reynolds and His Mom Photobomb Gal Gadot at the Red Notice Premiere

Red Notice is currently entertaining audiences in theaters, and is set to hit Netflix this coming weekend. The film sports a star-studded cast led by Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot, and fans have definitely been looking forward to seeing the trio interact onscreen. An endearing video from last week’s red carpet premiere for Red Notice showcases a bit of that dynamic already, showing Reynolds and his mom, Tammy Reynolds, accidentally photobombing an interview between Gadot and Variety. You can check it out below.

Ryan Reynolds and his mom photobomb Gal Gadot at the #RedNotice premiere https://t.co/M232HP48fJ pic.twitter.com/FCb9fUrVJ4 — Variety (@Variety) November 4, 2021

In Red Notice, an Interpol-issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI’s top profiler (Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gadot, Reynolds), there’s no telling what will happen. The film also stars Chris Diamantopoulos, Ritu Arya, Ivan Mbakop, Vincento Amato, and Rafael Petardi.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I mean, talk about charisma,” director Rawson Marshall Thurber said in a previous interview. “So what does happen when you get Deadpool, Wonder Woman, and Black Adam in the immediate vicinity of one another? I feel very, very fortunate. It’s a little bit like directorial cheating, having all three of them together in the same frame. Chemistry is just not a function of writing or even directing – it’s a function of casting. You either have it or you don’t. And those guys have something special.”

Even before the film’s wide debut, speculation has already swirled about whether or not there could be a sequel.

“What we have planned is to let’s see how this goes,” producer Dany Garcia revealed in a recent interview. “I think there is… with Seven Bucks Productions, it’s almost like ‘franchise’ is just part of our conversation. But we’re also smart enough to say, ‘Let’s see how everything goes.’”

“We have to be more consistent at making these movies more culturally relevant and putting them in the zeitgeist,” Netflix executive Scott Stuber recently said. “We know the audience is there for these movies, but I want people to feel that impact in their conversations with friends and colleagues where they’re saying did you hear about this movie ‘Old Guard’? We’ve done it, but we haven’t done it consistently.”

Red Notice is now available in theaters, and will arrive on Netflix on November 12.