Red Notice: Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot Celebrate Their First “Actual Premiere” in Two Years

Red Notice had its world premiere last night, and all of the film’s big stars were in attendance. Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot are all starring in Netflix’s action/comedy, and for some of them, this was their first big premiere since the pandemic began. Both Gadot and Reynolds took to Instagram to celebrate the event and praise the organizers for making it both fun and safe.

“Huge shoutout to the teams at @netflix who no doubt worked night and day to make the #RedNotice event not only happen – but happen in a big way. It’s been two years since I’ve seen anything resembling an actual premiere… You made the night safe, special and spectacular for everyone… the journalists, photographers, cast, crew, support staff and spectators. My hat is off. (I wasn’t wearing a hat, so I’m downgrading to my pants.),” Reynolds wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“How exciting was last night? So happy to be walking the red carpet in the biggest movie premiere in over 2 years and even happier to be a part of the biggest Netflix project ever! A huge thank you to the entire Netflix team for putting together this unbelievable event and of course thank you to all the amazing fans that came to see us! Dont forget Red Notice comes out tonight in selected theaters and November 12 on Netflix,” Gadot captioned her photos. You can check out both posts below:

Red Notice hit Rotten Tomatoes today with a less than ideal score. The movie is currently up on the site with a 37% critics score after 38 reviews. ComicBook.com‘s Charlie Ridgely gave the action flick a 3 out of 5 and called it “the best kind of stay-home-and-watch-Netflix movie you could hope for.”

Red Notice was helmed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who directed Johnson in the films Skyscraper and Central Intelligence. The director recently spoke with Empire Magazine about working with the Red Notice cast. “I mean, talk about charisma,” Thurber shared. “So what does happen when you get Deadpool, Wonder Woman, and Black Adam in the immediate vicinity of one another? I feel very, very fortunate. It’s a little bit like directorial cheating, having all three of them together in the same frame. Chemistry is just not a function of writing or even directing – it’s a function of casting. You either have it or you don’t. And those guys have something special.”

Red Notice debuts on Netflix on November 12th.