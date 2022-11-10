Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort Hilariously Trolls Elon Musk's New Twitter Check Marks

Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort decided to troll Elon Musk's verification plans on Twitter. The brand account released a video showcasing a bunch of fake checkmarks they had earned. Fans found the entire thing pretty hysterical. The fervor over Twitter Blue and these changes has been palpable on the platform for a while now. $8 has led to some wild moments of fake accounts impersonating celebrities and companies already. It's caused headaches for fans following their favorite reporters and outlets. Some experts have done the math and full-scale geopolitical espionage isn't unthinkable with the new lax verification system. If that weren't enough to be worried about, the grey official tags didn't even last a day as Musk opted to cut them after launch. But, the damage had been done and there were already memes rolling about the entire situation before the end of the day. Check out Reynolds jumping on the trend down below!

Maximum Official's account listed their fake credentials, "Official, Super Ultra Official, Maximum Official, Football Official, Supervillain Official, Official Ryan Official, Self-Promotion Official, Excessive Product Placement Official." After that, things get a little hairy for reading the individual entries.

this cost us a lot more than 8 bucks pic.twitter.com/7sMUpsLM4f — Maximum Effort (@MaximumEffort) November 9, 2022

What Changes Were Made to Twitter?

The company announced the continuously prickly rollout of their new Twitter Blue initiatives last week. Immediately, the Internet pounced in making fun of the proposed changes. The memes have been extraordinary so far and they're not slowing down.

"Starting today, we're adding great new features to Twitter Blue, and have more on the way soon. Get Twitter Blue for $7.99/ month if you sign up now. Blue Checkmark: Power to the people: Your account will get a blue checkmark, just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow."

"Coming soon…. Half the ads & much better ones: Since you're supporting Twitter in the battle against the bots, we're going to reward you with half the ads and make them twice as relevant. Post longer videos: You'll finally be able to post longer videos to Twitter. Priority ranking for quality content: Your content will get priority ranking in replies, mentions and search. This helps lower the visibility of scams, spam, and bots. Availability: Twitter Blue with verification is currently available on iOS in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK."

