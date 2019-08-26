Ready or Not Star Samara Weaving Would Love to Be in a Tintin Movie

Star of Ready or Not Samara Weaving has a soft spot for Tintin comics and, were she to join a comic book adaptation, thinks she’s more likely to join an adaptation of that character over anything in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or DC Extended Universe. In 2011, fans of the character were given an adaptation with The Adventures of Tintin, though it was a computer-animated film instead of a live-action adaptation. While starring in a new Tintin film might be the project Weaving would most like to explore, she also admitted that getting to star in any superhero film would be fulfilling.

“My dad’s a big Tintin fan, so I grew up with all of those, I still read those comic books,” Weaving shared with ComicBook.com. “I love those comic books. They’re so fun. But, they’ve already made a movie about that.”

She added, “I just got a dog and she looks identical to Snowy, so it would be fun.”

The Adventures of Tintin scored 73% positive reviews on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes and took in $373 million worldwide. Interestingly, while that box office total seems tiny compared to current efforts from Marvel Studios or Warner Bros., Tintin took in more worldwide that year than Captain America: The First Avenger, which only scored $370 million worldwide.

With the animated Tintin being a relative success, fans have been wondering when, or if, we could expect a sequel. In March of 2018, director Steven Spielberg confirmed that it was all a matter of waiting for Peter Jackson, who would direct the sequel, to be ready to move forward.

“Peter Jackson has to do the second part,” Spielberg shared with Premiere (roughly translated from French). “Normally, if all goes well, he will soon start working on the script. As it takes two years of animation work on the film, for you, I would not expect to see it for about three years. But Peter will stick to it. Tintin is not dead!”

While Tintin’s follow-up film might not be moving forward, Weaving pointed out she’d happily star in a superhero project to add to her growing list of accomplishments.

“It would be so much fun to play a superhero,” the actress shared. “That would be cool. Just to tick that off the list. That would be awesome to have super powers.”

You can currently see Weaving in Ready or Not, in theaters now. Fans will soon see the actress in Bill & Ted Face the Music.

