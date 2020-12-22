Samuel L. Jackson: The Internet Pays Tribute to Actor on 72nd Birthday

Academy Award nominee and fan favorite Samuel L. Jackson is celebrating his 72nd birthday and the internet has come out of the woodwork to celebrate him. Born December 21, 1948 in Washington, D.C., Jackson has become an icon of the acting profession and for his many contributions to varied and unique roles. To mark the occasion of Jackson’s 72nd birthday, celebrities and fans alike have taken to social media to pay tribute to the many films and television shows that he has appeared in, not to mention how he’s managed to not age a day over the past three decades. We’ve collected some of the best tweets about it below!

Though perhaps best known to younger audiences these days for his many, many appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Jackson has been a celebrated actor and continues to blaze trails in Hollywood. The actor made his MCU debut in 2008’s Iron Man where he shared the first ever Marvel Studios post-credit scene with Robert Downey Jr., setting the stage for the eventual Avengers feature film in 2012. He would go on to appear in eleven of the twenty three films in the MCU so far, and is scheduled to star in the Disney+ series Secret Invasion in the near future.

Though he has over 180 credits to his name, Jackson was only nominated for an Academy Award once, Best Supporting Actor for Pulp Fiction in 1994. Beyond work in Marvel and Star Wars, Jackson has had his career defined in large part by working with Quentin Tarantino having collaborated with him on six of his nine feature films. Some of his other notable appearances are as Frozone in The Incredibles, Zeus in Die Hard with a Vengeance, Elijah Price in M. Night Shyamalan’s Unbreakable & Glass, plus films like Snakes on a Plane, Kong: Skull Island, and Kingsman: The Secret Service.

Mark Hamill

SHOUT OUT to @SamuelLJackson for no particular reason, other than his spectacular talent, redefinition of cool, being in practically every movie ever made & the only man on the planet that more-than-deserves a purple lightsaber. 🎂 pic.twitter.com/RDi0biofLG — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 22, 2020

Star Wars

The party isn’t over, it’s just beginning! Sending a very happy birthday to Samuel L. Jackson. pic.twitter.com/263zllzrpI — Star Wars (@starwars) December 21, 2020

Earvin Magic Johnson

Happy birthday to one of my best friends on the planet and my vacation partner in crime @SamuelLJackson. I love Sam because he’s taught me so much about life, politics, and the movie business and he’s an incredible foodie and history buff! I hope you have a magical day! pic.twitter.com/ZVrJAdjlGi — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 21, 2020

Kerry Washington

We may always be enemies in the movies but in the real world, I couldn’t love you more. Thank you for lighting the way! I celebrate you today & always @SamuelLJackson. Happy Birthday ❤️🎈❤️🎈❤️🎈 pic.twitter.com/vSdlDmatDo — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) December 21, 2020

