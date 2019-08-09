Gwyneth Paltrow Apparently Forgot Samuel L. Jackson Was in Marvel Movies

Recently, Marvel fans have been made aware of the fact that Gwyneth Paltrow doesn’t seem to know much about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it’s truly delightful. After a hilarious interaction with Jon Favreau revealed she forgot she was in Spider-Man: Homecoming, it appears she also forgot that Samuel L. Jackson is an MCU staple. In a recent interview with Empire, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige shared that Paltrow was confused by Jackson’s presence on set during the funeral scene in Avengers: Endgame.

“Tom Holland [was] coming up to me, saying, ‘Is that Michelle Pfeiffer? What is happening?’,” laughs Feige. “Gwyneth Paltrow [was] asking why Sam Jackson was there, and the other actors [were] jumping in saying, ‘What are you talking about? He’s Nick Fury! You’ve been in movies with him.’ But it was really something special.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

We absolutely love imagining Holland geeking out over Pfeiffer (we’d do the same), but nothing is funnier than knowing Paltrow forgot about Nick Fury, despite the fact that they are both featured in multiple films together.

Jackson isn’t the only Marvel star Paltrow has forgotten about. According to Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier), she’s been introduced to the actor three times. In fact, she was once was captured on video asking her publicist who Stan was.

On the one hand, Paltrow is Hollywood royalty. Not only was she born and raised in Los Angeles, but she’s had an A-list career and even won an Oscar for Shakespeare in Love. She’s also appeared throughout the franchise sporadically, so she’d be the likeliest candidate to forget the movies she’s filmed, or who she’s shared a screen with. Even still, it’s pretty wild that she continues to forget her co-stars.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Currently, Avengers: Endgame is available for home-viewing on digital, and will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on August 13th. Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.