‘Captain Marvel’: Samuel L. Jackson Describes Brie Larson’s Impressive Transformation

In just under two months, Brie Larson is going to be making her big screen debut as Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, perhaps the most powerful character in the entire MCU. In order to do be the best version of Captain Marvel that she could possibly be, the Oscar-winning actress spent a ton of time working out. So much so that her work ethic impressed co-star Samuel L. Jackson, who has seen just about everything in this industry.

It probably takes a lot to make Sam Jackson’s jaw drop, but Larson did just that with her physical transformation leading up to the role.

During a Captain Marvel set visit, Jackson was asked about the “physical demands” of the film, and he couldn’t help but praise his leading star.

“The physical demands? Whoo,” Jackson began. “I think about a year ago, Brie started working out. And the girl that I did Kong and Unicorn Store with is not this person. She’s got, she’s like five percent body fat now. And she used to send me workout videos, which were like crazy, dope workout videos. And she was, the first one she sent me she was lifting, what was she lifting? Like 100 pounds. She was doing this thing with a waist lift, about 100 pounds. The last one she sent me was 350. And she does chin-ups and she sent me a video of her pushing a Jeep up a hill. It’s pretty amazing stuff. So she’s made a distinct transformation that I don’t think a lot of people would be willing to do and it’s a huge commitment to do stuff like that. When I was doing Tarzan with Alexander [Skarsgard], wow, he would come to work at like 4:00 AM in the morning and go workout. And then he would eat. And then he would do his cardio. And then we would start to shoot. And every time they said cut, somebody was putting a weight in his hand. He was doing curls and he was doing pushups. Brie’s sort of like that. At this point in her development that she can actually do all that stuff. I mean, it’s kind of crazy.

Captain Marvel is poised to be one of the strongest characters that the MCU has ever seen, and Larson made sure that her hew hero looked the part.

Captain Marvel flies into theaters on March 8th.