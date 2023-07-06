Marvel's Samuel L. Jackson Had Perfect Response to Fans' Love of Secret Invasion Quote

Secret Invasion delivered one of Samuel L. Jackson's best one-liners yet. In episode 2, after a tense confrontation with Don Cheadle's Colonel James Rhodes, Nick Fury tells War Machine, "I'm Nick Fury! Even when I'm out, I'm in." The viewers online seemed to really love how cool that seemed for the grizzled spy. Jackson is well-aware that the line would have been a jumping off point for a lot of fans. Cinemablend's Sean O'Connell had to talk to the star about it during an interview. He noted that there have been a lot of iconic one-liners in the stars cinematic history. But, Jackson had to laugh and say, "It's gonna be a good t-shirt!"

While the reception for Secret Invasion might not line up with the calls for more "Mature Marvel," there have been fans of the show. There's no question that letting Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn just vibe with each other has been a treat for audiences. As Marvel introduces the back half of Secret Invasion, it feels like there may be more opportunities for Nick Fury to add to that one-liner collection. The next time that Jackson's character sees Rhodey, there's going to be fireworks

Secret Invasion Changes The Game For Nick Fury

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

Episode 2 of Secret Invasion also brought a massive surprise for fans of Nick Fury. He was revealed to have a Skrull wife that he's been with the entire time we've known the character. (Well, not in Captain Marvel. But, you get what we mean!) In a recent chat with Marvel.com, the actor explained how that dynamic might be harder than being "the world's best spy." As the latest episode of the Disney+ series illustrated, there's a lot to navigate over the course of their union.

"[Being a husband] might be harder than that other life he has! That is not an easy person living in that house with him, apparently," Jackson told Marvel.com. "It's good that the audience knows that Fury has someone and he's not alone in the fight or in the world, and it could be even better that they know that someone is a Skrull. My Skrullmance."

The Marvels Brings Back Nick Fury

As Secret Invasion stretches onward, it feels like fans are wondering how this version of Nick Fury fits with The Marvels. Reunited with Brie Larson after their time together in Captain Marvel, Samuel L. Jackson sounds like he's going to have his hands full with the added bonus of Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau as they adventure with the Avenger. It's going to be a wild ride this November.

"After Secret Invasion, I'm moving on to The Marvels, where you got like three different people who are Captain Marvel. You got Brie [Larson], you got a black Captain Marvel, and you got a Muslim Captain Marvel," Jackson told Sway's Universe recently "So, they're working on the universe in a way that's inclusive. Even like Shang-Chi and all those things that happen there. And… who the hell is Bad Bunny gonna be? Like, Bad Bunny's in the Marvel universe. Who that? What he gonna be?"

More Twists Are Coming in Secret Invasion

The MCU's top superspy Nick Fury is back in Secret Invasion, the limited series that premiered June 21st on Disney+. Samuel L. Jackson returns in the new Marvel Studios series, showcasing Fury's attempt to get to the bottom of a Skrull invasion that goes all the way to the most powerful positions in various governments and organizations on the planet. In Secret Invasion, Fury teams with allies Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), while James Rhodes AKA War Machine will appear in a mysterious capacity. Other newcomers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe include Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Did you love that Nick Fury line? Let us know in the comments!