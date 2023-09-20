Saw X Featurette Highlights the Franchise's Legacy

Lionsgate has released a featurette for Saw X, celebrating the history of the franchise -- which makes a lot of sense when you consider that the tenth movie actually set between the events of the first and second, bringing back Jigsaw and Amanda Young. The studio has been trying to get the Saw franchise back on track for quite some time, and fans have been eagerly awaiting the upcoming tenth film in the franchise, and the return of its most memorable antagonists.

The recently-released trailer gave fans their first look at the new movie, including the "return" (again -- only kind of, since it's set during the events of the originals) of Billy the Puppet. Billy, one of the most memorable pieces of the series' iconography, is the kind of thing that fans can get excited about -- and the new featurette digs into the history of the franchise.

You can see the featurette below.

Saw started off with seven installments, beginning with James Wan's (Aquaman) breakout film in 2004, and ending with Saw 3D: The Final Chapter back in 2010. Following its finale, the franchise was put on ice for for quite some time, before taking on two attempts at reboots. Jigsaw (2017) told the story of Kramer's secret first apprentice, who was recruited from the early stages of his wrongdoings before the first Saw. Spiral: From the Book of Saw (2021) revealed a copycat that uses Jigsaw's legacy to begin an era of more twisted games. Both attempts were met with really bad responses, which is why Lionsgate is going back to a fan-favorite director and the franchise star for this newest installment.

In Saw X, John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most chilling installment of the Saw franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw's most personal game. Set between the events of Saw I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, John returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through a series of ingenious and terrifying traps.

Saw X will be in theaters on September 29th.