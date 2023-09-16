Saw X: Lionsgate Announces Return of Saw Franchise Blood Drive

Saw X is hitting theaters this month, and Lionsgate has been having some fun promoting the franchise's tenth installment. This week, they released a hilarious spoof on Nicole Kidman's infamous AMC ad, which saw the horror franchise's Billy the Puppet celebrating traps. Today, it was announced that they are bringing back a Saw promotion staple: the Saw blood drive. The event first began in 2004 and saw Lionsgate calling on horror fans to donate blood for the American Red Cross in order to receive a free ticket to the film. The blood drive continued through 2009 and returned again in 2017. Not, Saw fans in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Phoenix, San Francisco, and Washington DC will have the opportunity to take part in Saw X's blood drive campaign.

"Let's paint the town red. Take a look at our listed blood drive locations. Will you bleed for me?" the official account for Saw shared on Twitter. "Donate blood, save a life. All types welcome," the poster reads. You can check out the post with more information below:

— Saw (@Saw) September 16, 2023

Tobin Bell's Saw Return:

Bell's return for Saw X was teased at the end of Spiral. When the previous installment was released, director Darren Lynn Bousman talked to ComicBook.com about Bell's return.

"We were talking about putting Tobin in up until the last day of filming," Spiral director Darren Lynn Bousman previously shared. "There was a constant struggle with us and I think we all went back and forth on it. It was a hard thing because the minute you put Tobin Bell in the movie, it becomes 'Saw 9.' If you think about Jigsaw or some of these other films, he had like two minutes of screen time and that was it."

"I killed him in Saw III, I killed him 16 years ago, so to keep finding clever ways to bring him back in, I didn't want to do a disservice to this film," he continued. "No one can compete with Tobin Bell, you can't, he is Jigsaw and there's no way to live up to what he brings on-screen, so I didn't want to f-ck with it, I didn't want to do it. It was, I felt, a disservice to this film and previous films to try to do that."

What Is Saw X About?

Currently, the plot of Saw X is mostly a mystery, but Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures recently teased that the upcoming installment will delight fans with "new twisted, ingenious traps."

"We have been listening to what the fans have been asking for and are hard at work planning a movie that Saw aficionados and horror fans alike will love," Saw producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules wrote in a previous press release. "And part of that is giving the reins to Kevin Greutert, director of Saw VI, which is still one of the fans' favorites in the entire series. More details will be revealed soon."

Saw X is hitting theaters on September 29th.