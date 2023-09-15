Saw X: Cinemark Releasing Billy the Puppet Popcorn Buckets

A recent trend when it comes to movie theaters celebrating exciting releases is offering up collectible popcorn buckets that are not only functional, but also look good when they're on your shelf at home, with Cinemark celebrating the release of Saw X with multiple items honoring Billy the Puppet. The theater chain confirmed that it is releasing popcorn buckets, drink containers, and even dolls that capture the creepy spirit of the Saw franchise, with the popcorn bucket even coming with light-up eyes. These collectible items are available for pre-order now before they begin to ship in mid-October. Saw X lands in theaters on September 29th.

The popcorn container is described, "Elevate your movie night experience with the Saw X 'Jigsaw' Collectible 3D Light-Up Popcorn Container. It's the perfect blend of horror and functionality, designed to immerse you in the terrifying world of Saw. Get yours today and let the games begin!

Shipping Mid-October 2023

Limited-Edition Cinemark Exclusive

Light-Up Features: With a push of a button, watch as Jigsaw's sinister red eyes glow

Spacious Popcorn Compartment: Can hold 130oz of your favorite movie snack, ensuring you won't miss a moment of the action

Officially Licensed for the new film Saw X

(Photo: Cinemark)

The drink container is described, "Elevate your daily hydration routine or add a touch of terror to your collection with the Saw X Jigsaw 24oz 3D Drink Bottle. It's a fusion of horror and utility, designed to captivate your imagination while quenching your thirst. Don't miss your chance to own this unique piece of Saw memorabilia – get yours today and let the games begin!"

Shipping Mid-October 2023

Sculpted 3D Design: This drink bottle doesn't just hold your beverage; it showcases the haunting visage of Jigsaw's iconic puppet

Capacity: With a capacity of 24oz, this bottle provides ample space for your favorite cold or room-temperature beverages

Officially Licensed for the new film Saw X

(Photo: Cinemark)

The plush doll is described, "Cuddle up with your own Jigsaw Plush while enjoying the latest terrifying film in the world of Saw. Whether you're a collector or simply want a unique and chilling plush companion, this Saw X Jigsaw Plush is the perfect choice. Don't miss your chance to own the iconic piece of horror memorabilia -- get yours today and let the games begin!"

Shipping Mid-October 2023

Soft and Cuddly: Made from high-quality, plush materials, this toy is irresistibly soft to the touch.

True-to-Character Design: This Jigsaw Plush is designed with meticulous attention to detail, capturing the essence of the infamous Jigsaw puppet. From its eerie, unsettling expression to the iconic red swirl on its cheek, every aspect of this plush toy plays homage to the Saw X movie and its sinister antagonist.

Officially Licensed for the new film Saw X

(Photo: Cinemark)

You can head to the official Cinemark shop to pre-order these collectibles now. Saw X hits theaters on September 29th.

Will you be adding these items to your collection? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!