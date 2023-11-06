Rick and Morty Season 7 Sneaks In Jab at Warner Bros. Discovery

Rick and Morty Season 7 had one of its wildest episodes of the season yet as it revealed the dark secret behind Rick's "famous spaghetti," and even with all of that chaos the series found a way to sneak in a jab at Warner Bros. Discovery in Episode 4! Rick and Morty Season 7 has been teasing an episode all about spaghetti ever since its first promotional materials were revealed, and thankfully the episode had just what fans had expected as it continued down a path of dark reveals before it all came to an end. But it wasn't all darkness, however.

Rick and Morty introduces a "Spaghetti Planet" where Rick goes to find great spaghetti that's made from the people who end up taking their own lives (and the chemical balance means their insides turn into a blend of pasta and sauces), and when the people of this planet find this out for themselves and how to make it, they end up turning their entire planet into the most depressing place possible. Which is when Rick jokes that it's like the whole planet was bought by Discovery.

Rick and Morty Jokes About Warner Bros. Discovery

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 4, "That's Amorte" sees Morty find out that Rick is grabbing spaghetti from the insides of people taking their own lives on this certain planet, and when the President of this planet finds out, she investigates the spaghetti and thus decides to make use of that and sell it to help their economy. This ends up leading to the point where the planet becomes desolate as they want as many people as possible to take their own lives.

Rick and Morty then head to the planet itself after they started making more of this people spaghetti, and they've ruined their planet. Rick explains that their television has become wall to wall with reality shows, "but not the good kind." Then to twist the knife, Rick then jokes "It's like their whole planet was bought by Discovery." It's just a small joke, but when you add it to the fact that it's a planet that's making its people take their own lives, it's certainly a dark joke.

