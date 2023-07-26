Scooby-Doo and Krypto Too Reveals First Teaser After Cancelation Rumors

After fans thought it was scrapped by Warner Bros. Discovery, the new animated movie is almost here.

A project previously rumored to be canceled by Warner Bros. Discovery is seeing the light of day. On Wednesday, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment released a brief teaser video, announcing that the trailer for the animated film Scooby-Doo and Krypto Too! will be arriving on Thursday, July 27th. The video not only showcases the Scooby Gang, but some of the DC villains who will be appearing in the film, including Joker, Harley Quinn, Solomon Grundy, Giganta, and even a Superman 2-inspired version of General Zod. The cast for Scooby-Doo and Krypto Too!, as well as the film's release date, have yet to be officially confirmed at this time.

Scooby-Doo and Krypto Too! was previously believed to be among the projects scrapped as tax write-offs for Warner Bros. Discovery, a decision that began with canceling HBO Max's Batgirl movie and Scoob! Holiday Haunt. Footage from Scooby-Doo and Krypto Too! even leaked online a few months ago, offering what fans believed would be the best look yet at the film.

Waiting is ruff, but don't worry – the trailer for SCOOBY-DOO! AND KRYPTO, TOO! premieres tomorrow 🐶 pic.twitter.com/ak0mXq13FM — Warner Bros. Entertainment (@WBHomeEnt) July 26, 2023

Why Was Scoob! Holiday Haunt Canceled?

As mentioned above, Scoob! Holiday Haunt was pulled from a planned HBO Max (now Max) release so Warner Bros. Discovery could write it off for tax purposes. The remaining work on the film was still completed, however, in November of 2022.

"I've been working in this industry for 27, 28 years, something like that. "This is the thing that I have worked my whole career for, and it finally happened. And then eight weeks before we were done, things changed," director Michael Kurinsky said in an interview last year. "This was a dream come true. It's very bittersweet that I got to realize so many goals in my life, and then to not have it come out is, as you can imagine, incredibly disappointing."

Will the DCU Have Animated Projects?

Back in January, new DC Studios CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran confirmed that their new blockbuster relaunch of the DC Universe will include animation, beginning with a Creature Commandos Max-exclusive series.

"Creature Commandos is based on the great team from DC," Gunn explained at the time. "What we're doing with the DCU is, we are having animation tied directly into live action. Television, movies, and games all intertwine within the same universe. We're going to cast actors that are going to be able to play the characters in this as well as in other things, some of which we've already cast. I've written all seven episodes of the show, and it's in production. So that's the first thing, and I love it."

What do you think of Scooby-Doo and Krypto Too! seeing the light of day? Are you excited to see the first details around the film? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, Scooby-Doo and Krypto Too! does not currently have a release date.