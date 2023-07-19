DC Drops Cryptic Tweet Teasing 2024 Animated Movies

DC’s stories have been at the center of countless comics, television shows, video games, and movies — but their animated adaptations have a special place in fans’ hearts. Just in time for this weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con, Warner Bros. Entertainment just dropped a major tease about the next two films joining that roster. The tweet, which you can check out below, shows a list of two films on the “DC Animated Line-Up 2024”, but both are blacked out.

Unfortunately, the photo goes above and beyond to hide the projects that the studio is working on, with the text underneath the censoring simply saying “No Peeking” and “We Said No Peeking.” So the sky is the limit in terms of speculation, although it doesn’t seem impossible that one of these projects could be the new Justice Society of America movie that was first announced at SDCC last year.

What Is DC’s Next Animated Movie?

The next animated DC movie is expected to be the R-rated Justice League: Warworld, the first trailer of which debuted earlier this spring. In Justice League: Warworld, until now, the Justice League has been a loose association of superpowered individuals. But when they are swept away to Warworld, a place of unending brutal gladiatorial combat, Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and the others must somehow unite to form an unbeatable resistance able to lead an entire planet to freedom.

The cast of Justice League: Warlord will be led by Jensen Ackles as Batman/Officer Wayne, Stana Katic as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince and Darren Criss as Superman/Agent Kent, and also includes Ike Amadi as Martian Manhunter/J’onn J’onzz, Troy Baker as Jonah Hex, Matt Bomer as Old Man, Roger C. Cross as Machiste, Brett Dalton as Bat Lash, Trevor Duvall as Drifter, John DiMaggio as Lobo, Robin Atkin Downes as Mongul, Frank Grillo as Agent Faraday, Rachel Kimsey as Mariah Romanova, David Lodge as Sheriff, and Damian O’Hare as Deimos and Teddy Sears as Warlord. Justice League: Warworld is directed by Jeff Wamester (Legion of Super-Heroes) and written by Jeremy Adams (Supernatural), Ernie Altbacker (Justice League Dark: Apocalypse War) and Josie Campbell (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power). The producers are Jim Krieg (The Death and Return of Superman) and Kimberly S. Moreau (Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham). Executive producers include Butch Lukic (Batman: The Long Halloween) and Sam Register, along with longtime Batman franchise executive producer Michael Uslan.

Will the DCU Have Animated Projects?

Back in January, new DC Studios CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran confirmed that their new blockbuster relaunch of the DC Universe will include animation, beginning with a Creature Commandos Max-exclusive series.

“Creature Commandos is based on the great team from DC,” Gunn explained at the time. “What we’re doing with the DCU is, we are having animation tied directly into live action. Television, movies, and games all intertwine within the same universe. We’re going to cast actors that are going to be able to play the characters in this as well as in other things, some of which we’ve already cast. I’ve written all seven episodes of the show, and it’s in production. So that’s the first thing, and I love it.”

