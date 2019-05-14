Scooby-Doo Movie Adds Captain Marvel and Young Sheldon Stars

The lovable Scooby-Doo is hitting the big screen with a new animated film, and now it’s added a Captain Marvel and a Young Sheldon star to the cast. The new animated film is titled Scoob, and Warner Bros.l has brought Captain Marvel star Mckenna Grace and Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage onboard. Grace will be playing the part of a young Daphne while Armitage will play the role of young Shaggy, and the adult versions of their characters will be played by Amanda Seyfried and Will Forte (via THR).

The rest of the cast will include Gina Rodriguez as Velma, Zac Efron as Fred, and Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo. Scoob will also feature the talents of Tracy Morgan, Ken Jeong, Kiersey Clemons, and Mark Wahlberg, but we aren’t sure who they are playing just yet. The film is directed by Tony Cervone and produced by Chris Columbus, Charles Roven, and Allison Abbate.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mckenna played the role of a young Carol Danvers in Brie Larson’s superhero film, one that ended up grossing over $1 billion at the box office. Fans see Mckenna through several flashbacks as Carol regains her memories, including one memorable sequence towards the end as she finally discovers her true power. Mckenna will next be seen in the new Ghostbusters film as well as Annabelle Comes Home.

Armitage has taken television by storm as Young Sheldon, the spinoff that gives fans a look at how The Big Bang Theory’s Sheldon Cooper became the character they all know and love on the soon to end series. Armitage can next be seen in Big Little Lies season 2, and recently appeared in The Glass Castle.

As for Scoob, the film will have the Scooby-Doo crew join forces with other popular Hanna-Barbera characters like Dynomutt, Blue Falcon, and Captain Caveman as they battle against Dick Dastardly and his forces. This will be the latest in a long line of animated Scooby-Doo projects, with the latest being Scooby-Doo! and the Gourment Ghost. That and other projects were directly to video releases though (like Daphne & Velma), and the last film project was 2004’s live-action Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.

Are you excited about Scoob? Let us know in the comments!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the IT CHAPTER TWO trailer and do a deep dive into all the movies coming out this summer! After Avengers: Endgame is there any movie worth seeing? Find out the answer and make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!