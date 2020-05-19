Scream Fans Divided on Hopes, Fears That New Film Will Be Titled 5cream

Earlier this year brought the news that a new film in the Scream franchise was moving forward, and that the filmmakers behind last year's Ready or Not would bring it to the big screen. It was previously unclear if the new film would reboot the franchise or be a sequel, but news today of star David Arquette returning as his character Dewey Riley seemed to confirm that it will be set in the same continuity of the first four films. As a result, this begs the question what the new film will be titled and has the fans of the slasher series divided on if the movie should be stylized as "5CREAM." We've collected some of the funniest reactions for and against the title below.

It wouldn't be entirely out of the realm of possibility that the new film would be written as such when the sequel is released since there's precedent in the franchise already. Though Scream 3 wasn't stylized as "SCR3AM" upon a release, the fourth film was shown on its title card as "SCRE4M." The motif of inserting numbers into film titles has come and gone since then though after the release of movies like Thir13en Ghosts, L4yer Cak3, and Lucky Number S7even. Though this is also a reason to not stylize the title that way is to make sure that the film is able to maintain its place as a modern chapter in the series.

It's unclear exactly what the plot of the new film will be but series creator and original writer Kevin Williamson is on board as an executive producer, and had high praise for the new take on the franchise.

“I’m excited to reteam with David and work with Jamie, Guy and Radio Silence on the next Scream," Williamson said in a statement. "Their take on the movie is both original, inventive and honors Wes’ legacy in a wonderful way. Ready or Not was my favorite horror film of last year and I can’t wait to see what their amazing talents bring to the ‘Scream’ universe. I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

Production on the new Scream movie does not yet have a release date. It will film later this year in Wilmington, North Carolina when proper safety protocols for production have been put into place.