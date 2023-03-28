Scream 6 Star Melissa Barrera Wants Salma Hayek Pinault to Play Her Mom in Scream 7

Scream VI has been a huge hit, with the latest installment of the Scream franchise being a major hit for Paramount and it's already got fans hopeful that there will be a Scream 7 in the future as well. And if there is a seventh installment of the slasher franchise, Melissa Barrera knows who she wants to play her on-screen mom in the film: Salma Hayek Pinault. Speaking with CinePOP, Barrera said that it would be a "dream" if Hayek played her mom on screen.

"I am dying to work with Salma Hayek," Barrera said. "It would be a dream if she played my mother. It would be amazing."

Did Melissa Barrera Change the Scream VI Script?

Scream VI follows Barrera's Sam and how the Internet has turned her into a villain, blaming her for the murders from the previous film. As Sam struggles with being the daughter of a serial killer, it's her relationship with her sister that keeps her grounded throughout the new film. Turns out, Barrera spoke with directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin about making sure Sam's story was told correctly.

"So the script changed a lot from the first script that I got to the movie that we made," Barrera shared with Collider. "It was, I want to say, completely different. And we had a few sit downs, Matt and Tyler and I, and then with [screenwriters] Jamie [Vanderbilt] and Guy [Busick] because I really, really wanted to make sure that we explored Sam's psyche more and we got to know her deeply because that was a reason that I wanted to play Sam in the first place. The reason that I was attracted to her in Scream 5 was like, 'Oh my god, there's so much potential here. Where is she going to go?' And I wanted to make sure that in the sixth movie, we saw more layers to her."

Barrera continued, "It wasn't just the tough girl, the protective older sister that has all these walls up. I was like, 'What happens when those walls break down?' And we didn't get a chance to see that in the fifth one, so I was like, 'I want to make sure that she feels like a more real, well-rounded human. All these things, all these relationships and everything that happened to her in the fifth one, how are we going to explore that?' And I think the thing about Matt and Tyler being so great is that when I first spoke to them after reading the first draft, I was like, 'These are my concerns and I really want the audiences to get to know Sam more,' you know?"

Will there be a Scream 7?

While nothing official has been announced, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet have said they'd love to return.

"We hope," Bettinelli-Olpin told Deadline at the premiere. "We want to be watching Scream movies whether we're involved or not for the rest of our lives."

Gillett added, "We're so happy it's back."