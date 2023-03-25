Scream VI Costume Designer Breaks Down Their "Biggest Challegene"

Scream VI is now playing in theaters, and the movie follows the survivors of Scream (2022) after they leave their hometown of Woodsboro and moved to New York City. The new film takes place during Halloween, which means there are a whole lot of costumes featured in the movie, many of which were fun easter eggs. Recently, Scream VI costume designer Avery Plewes spoke with Gizmodo about creating the looks in the film, including the Halloween costumes. In fact, Plewes shared that creating the costumes was her biggest challenge when working on the film.

"It was a huge, huge undertaking and I started working on it my second week of prep," Plewes explained. "We didn't shoot it until I think midway or towards the end of the schedule, but I knew that it was this opportunity to create a really cinematic moment. I worked really hard trying to create this really exciting, captivating moment. It feels like the climax of the film because after the subway, [that's] when the pin drops, story-wise. I felt like creating this huge level of suspense visually on the subway would really help guide the audience into the next act."

She continued, "But yeah, sourcing the costumes was for sure a challenge. The biggest challenge was making the Halloween costumes look like Halloween costumes-because normally as costume people, we want everything to look really pristine and beautiful and as close to the original thing you're duplicating as possible. But with Halloween costumes that normal civilians put on, it's often like, 'Oh, I only have this pair of Nike shoes in my closet' and 'I have this old denim shirt.' It was sort of reinventing the wheel of costume design, in a way, for me and my team. We all found it kind of challenging. It was like we had to put on new glasses or something to kind of execute it. But it was it was super fun. It was a mix; a lot of thrift store stuff. Fun World (which has the rights to the Ghostface mask) sent us a ton of costumes, and we bought from Halloween stores. Then we ordered certain specific things online. We treated it like how any normal person would source a Halloween costume: a little bit from home, a little bit ordered online, and a little bit from a Halloween store."

Is Scream VII in the Works?

There is no official word on if there will be another Scream movie, but they announced Scream VI less than a month after the release of Scream (2022), so we wouldn't be surprised if another film was announced soon. At the red carpet premiere for Scream VI, Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett revealed they'd love to return to the franchise once again with Scream VII. "We hope," Bettinelli-Olpin told Deadline. "We want to be watching Scream movies whether we're involved or not for the rest of our lives." Gillett added, "We're so happy it's back."

Scream VI is now playing in theaters.