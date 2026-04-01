Scream 8 Is Officially Happening (And the Writers Actually Know How to Create a Mystery)

The Scream franchise seemed to be on shaky ground after the franchise made an unexpected pivot after the well-received Scream 6, and it wasn’t known if even the return of Neve Campbell to the franchise could get things on track. Scream 7 wouldn’t be denied though, delivering the franchise’s best box office to date, and now the franchise has revealed the writers behind the next film in the franchise, Scream 8, and they couldn’t be a better fit for the franchise.

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Deadline is reporting that Scream 8 has found its writers in Lilla and Nora Zuckerman, and if you are looking for two people who know how to handle mystery and intrigue, you’ve found the right people for the job. Lilla and Nora Zuckerman are the duo responsible for shows like Peacock’s beloved series Poker Face, but they’ve also written and executive-produced shows like Prodigal Son, Suits, Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D., and the modern classic that is Fringe. It would seem Scream 8 is already in stellar hands, and that should ease fears for the future of the franchise for longtime fans.

Despite Negative Reviews, There’s Still Plenty of Life in the Scream Franchise

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Scream 7 was always going to have its work cut out for it, as it was coming after two celebrated entries in the franchise in Scream 5 and Scream 6. Both of those films included a new core group of characters played by Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, and Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Scream 6 even switched up locations and took place in New York City, adding yet another fresh layer to the franchise.

None of those actors returned for Scream 7, and the locale was switched up as well. Instead, Campbell would finally return to the franchise along with a new group of actors, including McKenna Grace, Celeste O’Connor, and Anna Camp. Kevin Williamson would also return to direct the project, but it would debut to less than stellar reviews, and currently sits at a 31% Critics’ Score on Rotten Tomatoes.

While critics didn’t love it, audiences did, as it holds an impressive 75% Audicene Score on Rotten Tomatoes and hit big at the box office. Domestically, it currently sits at $118 million, which is the highest domestic total in the franchise. On the worldwide front, Scream 7 has already made over $204 million, which also sets a franchise record and beats Scream 6’s $166 million and the original Scream’s $173 million.

It turns out there’s plenty of life in this franchise moving forward, and with the writing team that the film has assembled, Scream 8 could possibly break the franchise’s box office record once more.

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