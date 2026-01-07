Sequel to Netflix’s Adaptation of 208-Year-Old Sci-Fi Masterpiece Addressed by Star After Rumors

One of the most successful films of the past year was Guillermo del Toro’s adaptation of Frankenstein. A passion project of the director’s for years, he finally got a chance to tell his version of the classic story, and it turned out as well as fans could have hoped. Bolstered by strong performances and del Toro’s keen eye for visuals, Frankenstein earned widespread critical praise (it’s already secured several awards nominations this season) and scored high viewership numbers on Netflix. The reception to del Toro’s film indicates there’d be interest in seeing the director put his spin on other stories set in the Frankenstein universe, such as Bride of Frankenstein. However, that does not appear to be in the cards.

Speaking with Collider, Frankenstein star Mia Goth, who plays Elizabeth, addressed the possibility of reprising the role in a Bride of Frankenstein adaptation for del Toro. “I did bring that up to him, and he said, ‘But Victor Frankenstein is dead,’” she said. “That is an issue. That is definitely an issue overall.”

A Version of Bride of Frankenstein Will Hit Theaters in 2026

Viewers left wanting to see more Frankenstein stories after seeing del Toro’s movie are in luck, as there’s a new Frankenstein film hitting theaters this spring. While it obviously isn’t a sequel to del Toro’s film, the project is still highly intriguing in its own right. We speak of Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Bride!, which stars Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley. Gyllenhaal’s film isn’t an outright remake of the original Bride of Frankenstein movie from the 1930s, but it does take inspiration from that seminal work, telling a story about Frankenstein’s desire for a companion and the mayhem that ensues when he finally gets his mate. Late last year, Warner Bros. released a trailer for The Bride!, establishing the film’s unique tone and stylistic approach.

Even if The Bride! is a hit, it probably wouldn’t diminish interest in seeing del Toro attempt a more straightforward take on the story. This is clearly source material the director is passionate about, having crafted a loving adaptation of Mary Shelley’s novel that also finds a way to improve the original text. If del Toro ever took a stab at making Bride of Frankenstein, he would undoubtedly do a great job. He’s always been a master of telling engaging a poignant stories about monsters and other creatures, turning the otherworldly into sympathetic figures the audience can relate to. It would be fascinating to see what he could do with Bride of Frankenstein, a narrative that has elements of tragedy.

Whether or not this ever comes to be remains to be seen. For his part, del Toro seems to have definitively closed the book on the idea, citing Victor Frankenstein’s death at the end of his Frankenstein. Victor would need to be brought back to life for a Bride of Frankenstein remake, as he plays a hand in creating the Creature’s mate. Characters are revived in all manner of ways in Hollywood, but del Toro apparently wants to leave his Frankenstein as a self-contained story. When he took the project on, he wasn’t envisioning a full series of monster movies he could make; he just wanted to adapt a story he has loved for his entire life. Now that Frankenstein is complete, del Toro can move on to other movies he has on his plate.

Some viewers will probably be disappointed that del Toro appears to be done with Frankenstein. With his unique vision, he likely would have helmed a bold and distinct adaptation of Bride of Frankenstein — one that leaves an impression on viewers with its immersive production design and stunning art direction. But The Bride! is set to leave an impression on audiences in its own way, embracing a punk rock attitude as it approaches a familiar story from a very different perspective. Aesthetically and tonally, The Bride! could be worlds apart from Frankenstein, but the two may end up being strong companion pieces.

