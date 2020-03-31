Set My Heart to Five: New Edgar Wright Movie Announced

Filmmaker Edgar Wright might be deep in post-production on his next film Last Night in Soho but the director has already lined up his next project as well. The Hollywood Reporter brings word of Set My Heart to Five, a new film bring produced by Working Title and Focus Features and based on the upcoming novel by Simon Stephenson. Wright will direct the film with Stephenson set to pen the screenplay. This marks the second adaptation of other material by Wright as a director, having previously brought the comic series Scott Pilgrim to the big screen.

Set to be published later this year, the novel and its upcoming film adaptation will follow Jared, a dentist in small-town Michigan who’s actually an android engineered with human DNA to look and act like a real person. Though he’s programmed not to feel emotions, Jared finds himself crying after watching a classic movie. Confused by his newfound experience, he sets out to watch more movies to continue to feel.

“Overcome with a full range of emotions, and facing an imminent reset, Jared heads west, determined to forge real connections,” the official description reads. “He yearns to find his mother, the programmer who created him. He dreams of writing a screenplay that will change the world. Along the way, he might even fall in love. But a bot with feelings is a dangerous proposition, and Jared’s new life could come to an end before it truly begins.”

Wright’s new film Last Night in Soho is described as a “London-set psychological thriller,” and was previously set to be released this September. With the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus delaying movies indefinitely though it’s unclear if the film will maintain that release date. Wright co-wrote the script with Penny Dreadful‘s Krysty Wilson-Cairns, producing alongside Nira Park, and Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner.

The prolific filmmaker is also scheduled to write and direct a sequel to Baby Driver for Sony after the film became his highest grossing movie by a wide margin, bringing in $226.9 million worldwide. Baby Driver star Ansel Elgort is set to reprise his role from the first film as are Lil James (Debora), Jon Bernthal (Griff), and CJ Jones (Joseph). Production on Baby Driver 2 was previously scheduled to begin later this year, but like the release of Last Night in Soho it’s unclear if it will stick to that timetable or be moved thanks to shifting schedules with the cast.