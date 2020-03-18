Seth Rogen Got High and Live-Tweeted the Cats Movie

In December Universal Pictures, the studio behind recent hits like Get Out, Us, and Halloween, released a new kind of horror onto the world with the live-action adaptation of Cats. The Tom Hooper directed musical arrived in theaters at the end of the year and quickly became a target for the internet after scathing critical reviews and after it became a notorious box office bomb. Cats is now finding new life online and with viewers after arriving on digital platforms with one of the new persons to watch the film being none other than film star (and noted stoner) Seth Rogen, who watched the film last night while under the influence.

“I’m pretty stoned and watching Cats,” Rogen first tweeted. “I’ve never seen the broadway show. It is truly trippy. Am I supposed to know what a Jellicle is? They’ve said it 200,000 times but I don’t know what’s happening haha.”

We’ve collected some of Rogen’s best tweets from his time watching the film (he opted to stop watching and instead watched 90 Day Fiancé for the curious) which you can read below. Check out the full thread of insight and reactions to the nightmarish musical here.

Cats also made headlines recently after cleaning up at this year’s “Razzie Awards,” the annual “award” show that highlights the worst movies of the year. The nightmare-inducing adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical, won the prize of Worst Picture, Worst Director for Tom Hooper, and Worst Screenplay for Hooper and Lee Hall. Rebel Wilson and James Corden, who played Jennyanydots and Bustopher Jones in the film, also took home Worst Supporting Actress and Worst Supporting Actor. If that wasn’t enough, the film also won Worst Screen Combo for “any two half-feline/half-human hairballs,” a dig at the film’s “digital fur technology.”

In addition the film has made headlined today due to a rumor of a “butthole cut” of the film. This hilarious story has gone viral as you can imagine, and it has fans asking Hollywood to release the ‘Butthole Cut’ of Cats. Much in the same way fans of Zack Snyder will not rest until his cut of Justice League is shown to the public, the Cats fandom is the same. They do not care if this never-before-seen version is better or worse; They just need to see the cut to believe it exists.

The scale of the Cats

Also the scale is bizarre. The behind the scenes features, which are amazing, said the set is 2.5 times scale but that would mean cats are like 60 pounds in real life! — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

Huge Cats

These cats are like 2 feet tall in this world. That’s a huge fucking cat. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

Pants, no Pants

Some cats in pants. Some no pants. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

MORE INTRO SONGS

“Let’s make 35 nonsense songs introducing cats!” – The makers of cats. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

Jason Derulo is in this

Jason Derulos feet don’t look like they’re touching the ground. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

And so is Judi Dench

Judi Dench is in a cat fur coat which I can only assume is socially APPALLING in this world. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

Rehearsal was serious on Cats

I have a hard time getting actors to rehearse for like 20 mins. They got these people to train to lick their hands and rub them in their hair for weeks!!! — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

Cat Chucks

Did they commission little chucks from the cat shoe maker? — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

A Catwork Orange

Is the milk bar for humans??! For cats? Is this in Clockwork Orange world? Huh? — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

Why even show up?