Seth Rogen Doesn't Enjoy Marvel Movies, Says They're "Geared Toward Kids"

Filmmaker and actor Seth Rogen is the latest figure in Hollywood to admit that Marvel movies aren't particularly interesting to him, sharing that he feels that he isn't the target demographic of such projects and fails to connect with them. With Rogen helping bring to life comic adaptations like The Boys and Preacher, he admits that he knows Marvel is to thank for those storytelling opportunities being possible in the first place, while also highlighting the accomplishments of Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. Season 4 of The Boys and the spin-off series Gen V are expected to debut on Prime Video later this year.

"I think that Kevin Feige is a brilliant guy, and I think a lot of the filmmakers he's hired to make these movies are great filmmakers," Rogen shared with Total Film, per GamesRadar. "But as someone who doesn't have children... It is [all] kind of geared towards kids, you know? There are times where I will forget. I'll watch one of these things, as an adult with no kids, and be like, 'Oh, this is just not for me.'"

Rogen himself is a big comic book fan and made the distinction that there are various types of comics and therefore various types of comic-inspired stories, and how Marvel is to thank for The Boys existing.

"I think just as naturally to us as The Boys fell into the comic-book-store landscape as a comic, we thought it would fall well into the media landscape as a TV show," Rogen expressed. "But truthfully, without Marvel, The Boys wouldn't exist or be interesting. I'm aware of that. I think if it was only Marvel, it would be bad. But I think it isn't -- clearly. An example I'm always quoting is, there's a point in history where a bunch of filmmakers would have been sitting around, being like, 'Do you think we'll ever make a movie that's not a Western again? Everything's a Western! Westerns dominate the f-cking movies. If it doesn't have a hat and a gun and a carriage, people aren't going to go see it anymore.'"

Even if he doesn't personally connect as much with Marvel films, Rogen also pointed out how excited he is that they have become such a cultural touchpoint for the masses.

"One of the first things [collaborator Evan Goldberg and I] ever bonded over was a love of comic books. I still have all the comic books I grew up with somewhere. I would go to the comic-book store every week," Rogen admitted. "So as someone who just loves these stories, and always fantasized about seeing them brought to life, I think it's cool. I like a lot of the films."

