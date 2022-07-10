Kevin Smith Fans Are Coming to His Defense After He Reacted to Martin Scorsese's Marvel Comments

Back in 2019, Martin Scorsese became a trending topic for comparing superhero films to theme parks. Ever since Scorsese made his opinion about Marvel films known, other creatives have been asked their opinions about his opinions. It seems to be a neverending cycle that recently caught up with director Kevin Smith whose new movie, Clerks III, just released its first trailer. Smith is known for being a Marvel fan, so it's no surprise the topic of Scorsese's comments came up when he was recently talking to Forbes. Smith's response has caused some mixed reactions on Twitter, but many people have come to his defense.

"In our very tribal culture, somebody like Martin Scorsese referring to comic book movies as amusement parks and theme park rides gets a bunch of people who have made comic book movies their lives for the last 10 years very unhappy," Smith said. "You're asking a guy who made 'Goodfellas' what he thinks about Spider-Man, what do you think you're going to get?," he added. "He's a very serious filmmaker, and he's a man who's of a certain age and stuck in his ways. You should not be surprised that's his response."

"We just learned early on. 'Oh, don't answer that question. That's just setting you up for failure. Just redirect,'" he said. "If somebody's like, 'What do you think about these comic book movies?' Just talk about like, 'I love all movies, movies are my life, blah, blah, blah.'" He continued, "It doesn't take away from your enjoyment of the thing. Guess what? For every old filmmaker who's like, 'I don't get it,' there's a bunch of young filmmakers who are like, 'I get it and I want to do it,'" Smith said. "We don't have to ostracize the people that maybe don't get or aren't into the same movies we are."

While some people took Smith's comments as "pushing back" against Scorsese, many others thought he gave a thoughtful response.

"This is hilarious because Kevin Smith is basically like 'Why are you upset at Scorsese? You like the movies, and that's what matters; why care if Scorsese may not like them?' and people are going nuts like he just took a sh*t in Scorsese's mouth," @LOTNorm tweeted. "I don't really care to defend Kevin Smith too much but the full Scorsese quote isn't that bad," @boriskarkov wrote. "Pretty funny that Kevin Smith gives an actually thoughtful response to these 'loaded' Marvel vs. auteur questions turned into hateclick bait, only for his answer to be turned into the same hateclick bait. Smith innocent here, they did him dirty with this one," @strangeharbors posted.

What are your thoughts on what Kevin Smith said about Scorsese? Tell us in the comments!