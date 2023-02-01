Ant-Man's Paul Rudd Likens Joining the MCU to Dancing with the Stars

This month will see the debut of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the first project within Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's storytelling. The film will also be the third solo outing for Paul Rudd's Scott Lang / Ant-Man, who first joined the franchise with 2015's Ant-Man. While many now regard Rudd to be a staple of the MCU, a recent interview with the actor reveals his initial reaction to joining the franchise. As Rudd told Men's Health, the newness of the MCU at the point he signed on as Ant-Man felt akin to being offered to join the cast of Dancing with the Stars.

"My agent set up a meeting with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige," Rudd explained. "Marvel was pretty new. They weren't even part of Disney. It would've been like somebody saying, How would you feel about doing Dancing with the Stars? A superhero franchise was never on my radar. I never really thought I was the type of actor that they would offer any of those parts to. But when this idea came around, I was excited about doing something that was so out of left field, and I knew that if it was announced that I was going to be joining a superhero franchise, most people would say, What the f**k? And I got to wear a superhero suit."

What is Ant-Man 3 about?

In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, along with Hope's parents, Hank Pym, Janet van Dyne and Scott's daughter, Cassie, are accidentally sent to the Quantum Realm with no way to get back and encounter threats in a breathtaking world, plus might fight against their newest enemy, Kang the Conqueror, who has a ruthless army and a mysterious agenda.

The film stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne, Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne, and Bill Murray as the film's villain.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on February 17th.