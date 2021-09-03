Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings First Look Photos Released

✖

At long last, Marvel fans finally have their first look at the upcoming film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Quite a few Marvel titles have been in the works for some time now, thanks to the pandemic, and 2021 is the year that many of those projects actually see the light of day. One such film is Shang-Chi, which will introduce a brand new hero to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, played by Kim's Convenience star Simu Liu.

On Monday morning, Marvel Studios unveiled the first poster and trailer for Shang-Chi, showing off the martial arts action making its way to the MCU. Additionally, the first official photos from the film were released by EW, offering a closer look at couple of the characters. Take a look!

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

The firs of the new photos shows of Liu's Shang-Chi, the titular hero from the film. The other images feature characters played by Awkwafina, Tony Leung, and Fala Chen.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Unlike many other popular characters in comic book titles, Shang-Chi doesn't have a backstory that everyone already knows everything about. According to the film's star, that's one of the most exciting things about this new adventure.

"The most exciting thing about stepping into this character was that his backstory has never been told before," Liu told EW. "We know so many different versions of Batman's origin story, how his parents were murdered when he was very young. We know Peter Parker, who was bitten by a radioactive spider, and he loses his uncle. Shang-Chi's story is very much unknown to most of the world, so we had a lot of freedom and creative liberty to make it the way that we wanted to."

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is directed by Short Term 12's Destin Daniel Cretton, with a script from Dave Callaham. The character of Shang-Chi was created by Steve Englehart and Jim Starlin.

What do you think of the first photos from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings? Are you excited for the film to arrive this year? Let us know in the comments!

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings arrives in theaters on September 3rd.