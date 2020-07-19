Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Reflects on Casting Announcement One Year Later

✖

This time last year, a ton of exciting announcements were made at San Diego Comic-Con, and Kim's Convenience star, Simu Liu, was introduced as Marvel hero, Shang-Chi. The actor will be getting his own stand-alone film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, but like most productions, the movie has been put on hold due to the pandemic. The production is expected to resume production soon, but the last few months definitely weren't what Liu had originally imagined. He recently took to Twitter to commemorate the first anniversary of his big announcement, and reveal one celebrity he was extremely excited to meet.

“One year ago, I had no idea what I was doing. One year later... pretty much same,” Liu joked. “Also I met David Harbour moments after this photo was taken, and he is just the absolute best.” You can check out the posts below:

Also I met David Harbour moments after this photo was taken, and he is just the absolute best. — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) July 19, 2020

Liu has remained in Australia while filming was suspended and recently spoke about the pressure of signing on for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“To take a quote from Stan Lee, the legend himself, ‘With great power there must also come great responsibility’,” Liu explained. “But I think the reason I have the platform I do is because I’ve leaned into my Asianness. If you are going to ask an entire population to support you, to rally behind you and give you a platform, I won’t shy away from that responsi­bility. I feel like we’ve been shying away from it as people for too long, especially the children of immigrants who are taught to keep their heads down. We have reached the limit of that philosophy.”

As for Comic-Con, SDCC was one of the many events canceled this year. However, the celebration gets to live online with Comic-Con@Home. The event will feature hundreds of online panels and virtual exhibits that fans can enjoy from the comfort and safety of home online. The schedule was just recently released, and it features some fun panels. Currently, there are no plans for Liu or any of the Marvel Studios stars to be showcased.

Comic-Con@Home is set to take place online from July 22nd through July 26th. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters on May 7, 2021.

