Comic-Con@Home Shares Saturday's Complete Panel Schedule

San Diego Comic-Con may have had to cancel its in-person festivities this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the celebration continues online this year with Comic-Con@Home. The virtual event was announced earlier this year and will feature hundreds of online panels and virtual exhibits as a free event that fans can enjoy from the comfort and safety of home online. The event is set to kick off on Wednesday, July 22nd with events running through Sunday, July 26th. Now, Comic-Con@Home has released the programming schedule for the event's penultimate day, Saturday, July 25th.

The fourth day of the event will feature a wide range of virtual panels and experiences for fans, including a panel celebrating the 15th anniversary of Constantine with Keanu Reeves, the cast and creators of ABC's Stumptown including series star Cobie Smulders and author of the original graphic novel, Greg Rucka, and even a The Simpsons panel as well.

Below, you can check out the complete schedule for Comic-Con@Home on Saturday, July 25th. Each of the links will take you to the page on Comic-Con's website that will have the available stream for the specific panels. Please note that all times are Pacific. You can also check out the complete schedules for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

10 a.m. - 11a.m.

(Nearly) A Decade of Nathan Hale's Hazardous tales

Cosmos: Possible Worlds

Dynamite's Two Huge Crossovers Revealed!

Inglorious Treksperts: 30 years of Best of Both Worlds

Last Gasp: 50 Years of Publishing the Underground ParII lowbrow art, 1996-2020

Narrative Design for Computer Games

Tantalizing Tips

The Guide: Overstreet's 50th Anniversary

UDON Entertainment 20th Anniversary!

Warner Archive's Secret Origins of Saturday Morning Cartoons

11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Back to the Moon and Beyond With NASA

DC@Home Day Two

Eye of Newt and Wool of Bat: the science behind magic potions and spells

Finance for Creatives

From Wakanda to Numbani, Writing the Next Generation of Heroes

Giving a Voice to Independent Creators

Inspired: Personal Stories in Graphic Novels

The Art of Adapting Comics to the Screen: David S. Goyer Q&A

The Official Dune Publishing Panel

The Simpsons @Home

12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Bless the Harts

Calling All Book Lovers: A Sneak Peek at New Books from Tor, Tor Teen and Tor.com Publishing

Constantine: 15th Anniversary Reunion

Dark Horse All-Stars

Disney+'s Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe

Diversity and Comics: Why Inclusion and Visibility Matter

Jim Lee's X-Men Artist Edition Spotlight

Magic: The Gathering Panel with Mark Rosewater

Personal, Political, Fictional, and Factual

Spotlight on The Cloven With Garth Stein and Matthew Southworth

The Amazing Brutus: Unusual Places to Find a Great Animation Story

Women of Color in Comics: Race, Gender & the Comic Book Medium

1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

American Dad!

Blast Off with Disney+'s "The Right Stuff"

Creative Renaissance: How to Thrive When It's Hard to Survive

Diamond Select Toys & Gentle Giant Ltd.

Guillermo del Toro and Scott Cooper on Antlers and Filmmaking

Latinx & Native American Storytellers

Masters of Storytelling

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Future is Now

Picard 2020" A Literary Retrospective

Rooster Teeth

The Official Aspen Comics Panel 2020

Tribute to Dennis O'Neal: Beyond Batman

UltraLawyer Kaiju Patrol

2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Couch Surfing with Simon & Schuster

Doctor Who Time Lord Victorious Panel

Family Guy

For All Mankind

Gender, Race, and Comic Book Coloring

IDW in 2020 and Beyond

Mexico's Magnificent Stop-Motion Seven

Women Rocking Hollywood 2020" Supporting Female-Helmed Film and TV

3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. - The Stories and Science of Mutants, Androids, Space Travel and Aliens

Authors on the Best Advice I Ever Got

Best and Worst Manga of 2020

Bill & Ted Face the Music

ComiXology Originals: Creator-Owned Comics and Beyond

Learn How to Color Comics

Mark Waid and the Future of Humanoids

Peacock Original Series: Brave New World

Puppets! Fantasy! Musicals! - Exploring Big Adventure On A Small Scale

Sailor Moon

Surviving the Hunger Games: Are the Odds Ever in Your Favor?

The Order Season 2

4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

20 Years of DeviantArt: An Oral History

Adrian Tomine spotlight panel

Cartoon Voices

Concept Artists of Television and Film: #drawingwhileblack

Creating the memorable characters of Image Comics

HBO's Lovecraft Country

How Do Ya Figure: A History of Comic Con Exclusive Action Figures

Learning Through Role-Playing Games

Let's Get Spooky

Outta This World with DMC: Darryl Makes Comics and Friends

The Stars and Executive Producers of ABC's Stumptown

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Apex Comics Publishing Group 2020-2021 Exclusive Previews

Comic Shops: Perservering Through Crisis

Figure Drawing for Popular Media

Kodansha Comics Got Weird Manga: Summer Edition

Mexican Lucha Libre: History, Tradition, Legacy

Pass Through the Gate with Lionsgate's "G-LOC"

Professional Storytelling: RPGs in 2020

SuperheroIRL: United

SYFY: Wynonna Earp

What We Do In The Shadows

What's New in Small Press Comics

6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

25th Anniversary of Witchblade and Beyond

Afrofuturism - "Black To The Future 3(D): Real A.F."

Ahoy Comics: Expect More!

AMC's NOS4A2

An Evening with Kevin Smith

Fantagraphics and IDW: Classic Comics Reprints

Farscape ... To Be Continued

First Squad: How A Western Story Was Adapted Into A Japanese Anime And Manga

How to (Still) Be a Nerd For A Living

Out In Comics 33: Virtually Yours

Scary Good TV: A Conversation with Horror's Top Showrunners

Unnecessary Debates

