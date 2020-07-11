Comic-Con@Home Shares Saturday's Complete Panel Schedule
San Diego Comic-Con may have had to cancel its in-person festivities this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the celebration continues online this year with Comic-Con@Home. The virtual event was announced earlier this year and will feature hundreds of online panels and virtual exhibits as a free event that fans can enjoy from the comfort and safety of home online. The event is set to kick off on Wednesday, July 22nd with events running through Sunday, July 26th. Now, Comic-Con@Home has released the programming schedule for the event's penultimate day, Saturday, July 25th.
The fourth day of the event will feature a wide range of virtual panels and experiences for fans, including a panel celebrating the 15th anniversary of Constantine with Keanu Reeves, the cast and creators of ABC's Stumptown including series star Cobie Smulders and author of the original graphic novel, Greg Rucka, and even a The Simpsons panel as well.
Below, you can check out the complete schedule for Comic-Con@Home on Saturday, July 25th. Each of the links will take you to the page on Comic-Con's website that will have the available stream for the specific panels. Please note that all times are Pacific. You can also check out the complete schedules for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
10 a.m. - 11a.m.
(Nearly) A Decade of Nathan Hale's Hazardous tales
Dynamite's Two Huge Crossovers Revealed!
Inglorious Treksperts: 30 years of Best of Both Worlds
Last Gasp: 50 Years of Publishing the Underground ParII lowbrow art, 1996-2020
Narrative Design for Computer Games
The Guide: Overstreet's 50th Anniversary
UDON Entertainment 20th Anniversary!
Warner Archive's Secret Origins of Saturday Morning Cartoons
11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Back to the Moon and Beyond With NASA
Eye of Newt and Wool of Bat: the science behind magic potions and spells
From Wakanda to Numbani, Writing the Next Generation of Heroes
Giving a Voice to Independent Creators
Inspired: Personal Stories in Graphic Novels
The Art of Adapting Comics to the Screen: David S. Goyer Q&A
The Official Dune Publishing Panel
12 p.m. - 1 p.m.
Bless the Harts
Calling All Book Lovers: A Sneak Peek at New Books from Tor, Tor Teen and Tor.com Publishing
Constantine: 15th Anniversary Reunion
Disney+'s Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe
Diversity and Comics: Why Inclusion and Visibility Matter
Jim Lee's X-Men Artist Edition Spotlight
Magic: The Gathering Panel with Mark Rosewater
Personal, Political, Fictional, and Factual
Spotlight on The Cloven With Garth Stein and Matthew Southworth
The Amazing Brutus: Unusual Places to Find a Great Animation Story
Women of Color in Comics: Race, Gender & the Comic Book Medium
1 p.m. - 2 p.m.
American Dad!
Blast Off with Disney+'s "The Right Stuff"
Creative Renaissance: How to Thrive When It's Hard to Survive
Diamond Select Toys & Gentle Giant Ltd.
Guillermo del Toro and Scott Cooper on Antlers and Filmmaking
Latinx & Native American Storytellers
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Future is Now
Picard 2020" A Literary Retrospective
The Official Aspen Comics Panel 2020
Tribute to Dennis O'Neal: Beyond Batman
2 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Couch Surfing with Simon & Schuster
Doctor Who Time Lord Victorious Panel
Gender, Race, and Comic Book Coloring
Mexico's Magnificent Stop-Motion Seven
Women Rocking Hollywood 2020" Supporting Female-Helmed Film and TV
3 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. - The Stories and Science of Mutants, Androids, Space Travel and Aliens
Authors on the Best Advice I Ever Got
ComiXology Originals: Creator-Owned Comics and Beyond
Mark Waid and the Future of Humanoids
Peacock Original Series: Brave New World
Puppets! Fantasy! Musicals! - Exploring Big Adventure On A Small Scale
Surviving the Hunger Games: Are the Odds Ever in Your Favor?
4 p.m. - 5 p.m.
20 Years of DeviantArt: An Oral History
Concept Artists of Television and Film: #drawingwhileblack
Creating the memorable characters of Image Comics
How Do Ya Figure: A History of Comic Con Exclusive Action Figures
Learning Through Role-Playing Games
Outta This World with DMC: Darryl Makes Comics and Friends
The Stars and Executive Producers of ABC's Stumptown
5 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Apex Comics Publishing Group 2020-2021 Exclusive Previews
Comic Shops: Perservering Through Crisis
Figure Drawing for Popular Media
Kodansha Comics Got Weird Manga: Summer Edition
Mexican Lucha Libre: History, Tradition, Legacy
Pass Through the Gate with Lionsgate's "G-LOC"
Professional Storytelling: RPGs in 2020
What's New in Small Press Comics
6 p.m. - 7 p.m.
25th Anniversary of Witchblade and Beyond
Afrofuturism - "Black To The Future 3(D): Real A.F."
Fantagraphics and IDW: Classic Comics Reprints
First Squad: How A Western Story Was Adapted Into A Japanese Anime And Manga
How to (Still) Be a Nerd For A Living
Out In Comics 33: Virtually Yours0comments
Scary Good TV: A Conversation with Horror's Top Showrunners
