Shazam! 2 Director Explains Credits Scenes, Potential Shazam! 3 Plans (Exclusive)

At long last, Shazam!: Fury of the Gods has hit theaters. Attached to the movie are two post-credits scenes, one potentially teasing the larger DC Universe as a whole and the other doing what it can to set up the plot for Shazam! 3. Speaking with ComicBook.com, Shazam! helmer David F. Sandberg talked about the return of a surprising character and what it means for the next film in the franchise. Full spoilers up ahead for Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Proceed with caution if you've yet to see the movie.

Though Mister Mind didn't appear in the film itself, the beloved villain returned for the post-credits scene, speaking once again with Mark Strong's Dr. Sivana. At one point, the critter was supposed to play a role in the movie, though Sandberg and crew had to cut it to shorten the story.

"Our original idea was actually to have Mister Mind and Sivana in this movie and to have that it was Mister Mind that enabled the gods to come here as part of a bigger plan, but it was just too much story to tell that because the movie's already over two hours long without it," Sandberg recalled. "We had to just have the gods show up this time, which I'd love to see more of Mister Mind, but maybe some other time."

Does that mean Sandberg is already working on a third Shazam! flick? Not entirely.

"I would love to do something with Mister Mind, but it's more of just, since we know people who have seen the first movie will go like, 'Hey, what happened with the worm guy,'" the director continued. "We had to do a little check-in, it felt like, just to show that, no, he's still out there. He's still working on his plans. It just takes a little while."

Should Sandberg be able to return for another movie in the franchise, it'll be after a short break with some other projects. He added that he'd much rather do a smaller project rather than two superhero blockbuster to back.

"I certainly need a little bit of a break, having done two Shazam movies in a row, and it takes a lot of time and a lot of work," Sandberg concluded. "Right now I'm just like, 'Let's do a little horror movie, or something that's really quick and fun.'"

What is Shazam! 2 about?

In Shazam! Fury of the Gods, when Billy Batson and his foster siblings, who transform into superheroes by saying "Shazam!", are forced to get back into action and fight the Daughters of Atlas, they must stop them from using a weapon that could destroy the world in which they must travel in order to make peace with the Gods because of Billy taking their powers for granted.

The film stars Asher Angel and Zachary Levi as Billy Batson / Shazam!, Grace Caroline Currey as Mary Bromfield, Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Ross Butler as Super Hero Eugene, Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena, D.J. Cotrona as Super Hero Pedro, Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez, and Cooper Andrews as Victor Vasquez. New cast members also include Rachel Zegler as Anthea, Helen Mirren as Hespera, and Lucy Liu as Kalypso.

