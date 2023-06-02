Asher Angel Says Shazam! 2 Is “Everything You Want In a Superhero Movie”

✖

Asher Angel is back as Billy Batson in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which the star says has "everything you want in a superhero movie." The sequel to 2019's Shazam! reunites Angel with Zachary Levi, the actor behind Billy's adult-sized superhero counterpart, to battle the daughters of Atlas (played by DC Extended Universe newcomers Rachel Zegler, Lucy Liu, and Helen Mirren). As filming on Fury of the Gods continues in Atlanta with returning Shazam! director David F. Sandberg, Asher updates the sequel that the 18-year-old actor promises will be "so much fun":

"We're shooting right now, I'm in Atlanta. We're shooting the second one. I've been here since May, so we're shooting and everything is going great," Angel told Entertainment Tonight. "It's crazy, because it's so long overdue, so to be back feels so good. It's so great to see Zachary Levi and Jack [Dylan Grazer]."

"We also have some new additions to the cast, some new people, so it feels so good to be back as Billy Batson. It's gonna be so much fun," Angel added. "I think the sequel is definitely gonna follow up the first one."

Fury of the Gods reunites Angel and Levi with Billy's foster family (Grazer, Grace Fulton, Jovan Armand, Ian Chen, and Faithe Herman), and their respective adult superhero avatars (Adam Brody, Fulton, D.J. Cotrona, Ross Butler, and Meagan Good). Angel is "so happy" with the script from returning Shazam! screenwriter Henry Gayden, saying it's "so good."

"It's kind of got everything you want in a superhero movie," Angel said. "It's got those heartfelt moments, the action, the comedy, and it's just everything you've ever wanted to see on the big screen. I'm excited."

Sandberg recently revealed the first look at the adult cast suited up as the Shazamily, who wear new costumes when they return in the sequel dated for June 2023. After a smaller-scale Shazam!, Sandberg said on Instagram that Fury of the Gods has a scope that is "definitely bigger than the first movie." Story details remain under wraps.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is scheduled to open in theaters on June 2, 2023, from Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema.