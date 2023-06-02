Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director Shares Insane Crossover Poster Featuring Star Wars and Marvel Heroes

✖

DC's movie world has quite a lot for fans to look forward to in the years ahead, with countless sequels and new franchises set to hit theaters. Fans are particularly excited to see Shazam! Fury of the Gods, especially after the first film debuted in 2019. There's already been quite a lot of speculation surrounding Fury of the Gods, especially regarding what crossovers and characters could possibly appear in. A new post from director David F. Sandberg pokes fun at this in an epic way, as he shared a fan-made teaser poster from Twitter user @cloniicory on his Instagram. The Avengers: Infinity War-style poster sees the Shazam! family joining forces with a roster of characters from across the DC universe -- as well as many members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, several characters from Star Wars, and even John Wick and Mechagodzilla.

The poster is pretty amusing, and pokes fun at the ever-present speculation about whether or not characters like Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam or Henry Cavill's Superman could factor into Fury of the Gods. And while a big-screen Marvel/DC crossover might not be in the cards at the moment, Sandberg has already told ComicBook.com what dream crossover he'd love to see.

"I mean, I'm a big Spider-Man fan," Sandberg told ComicBook.com back in April. "So I mean, that's the first thing that pops into my head, because I just love Spider-Man. I don't know how they'd work together."

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will follow Billy Batson (Asher Angel), and presumable his foster family, Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer), Eugene (Ian Chen), Pedro (Jovan Armand), Darla (Faithe Herman) and Mary (Grace Fulton) — who were granted the same superpowers first entrusted to Billy by an ancient wizard (Djimon Hounsou), transforming them into the adult-sized Shazamily (Adam Brody, Ross Butler, D.J. Cotrona, Meagan Good, and Michelle Borth). Zachary Levi will once again star as the titular hero, and it sounds like fans can expect an unexpected villain in the process.

"I can't really talk about villains or villain, but I think a lot of people will be surprised," Sandberg said during a Q&A as part of DC FanDome earlier this year. "It's gonna be a little unexpected."

Shazam!: Fury of the Gods is now scheduled to be released in theaters on June 2, 2023.