Shazam Director Adds Henry Cavill to Post-Credit Scene in Best Way Possible

✖

The second news surfaced that Henry Cavill would be returning to the DCEU at one point or another, fans quickly asked if that means the actor could somehow be added into the Shazam! post-credits scene thanks to some visual effects magic. In fact, director David Sandberg has been asked about the moment so much, the filmmaker took it into his own hands and went ahead to added Cavill to the scene.

Not only did Sandberg added Cavill into the big reveal, he did so in the best way possible – by turning the actor into a Plastic Man-like character with an incredibly long neck that's beyond hilarious. See the clip on Sandberg's Twitter account below.

I know a lot of you asked for this but I’m not so sure this is an improvement. But hey, at least you can stop messaging me about it now. pic.twitter.com/Y4BdiJ2MjE — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) May 29, 2020

On the DVD commentary for the home media release of Shazam!, Sandberg explained that Cavill was unable to appear in the scene due to scheduling conflicts, that's why Superman's face is never shown in the bit. "In the script, we had a little scene with Superman — but we only had a very narrow window to shoot this scene in the school, so we tried to make it work with Henry Cavill but schedules did not align," Sandberg admitted in the DVD commentary.

He added, ""I was like, 'what do we do now? We need an ending to our movie,' so we actually shot al little alternative ending in case we were going to use that where the kids see a hostage situation on TV and they just go out and fly off to deal with that, but it was like, 'we don't get the payoff with Shazam's going to show up at school.' So we did this thing with our Shazam stunt double in a Superman suit and we just cut out before you see his head. And it worked really well. I thought it was really funny. At first I was like, 'This is never going to work, this is going to feel cheap,' but cutting out on Freddy's reaction like that, I think is better than what we had originally planned. Originally Superman is supposed to sit down, talk to the kids, Freddy was going to be like 'I have so many questions,' and then we were going to cut out, but this sudden cut to the credits just works so much better."

Shazam! is currently streaming on DC Universe.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.