Shazam! Fury of the Gods Announces Home Video Release Date With New Featurette (Exclusive)

The Shazamily! will be flying into your home very soon. Today, Warner Bros. Entertainment and ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal that Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be available on early Premium Digital Ownership beginning tomorrow, Friday, April 7th. Fury of the Gods will be available to own for $24.99, and to rent for a 48-hour rental for $19.99 on participating digital platforms. Fury of the Gods will then be available on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD beginning on Tuesday, May 23rd. To celebrate this news, ComicBook.com can debut an exclusive featurette from the Fury of the Gods home release, which shows how the bridge rescue scene was brought to life.

The 4K release of Fury of the Gods will feature audio commentary from director David F. Sandberg. The Premium Digital Ownership and Blu-ray will contain the following special features:

SHAZAM! Let's Make a Sequel – featurette

The Rock of Eternity: Decked Out – featurette

The Shazamily Reunion – featurette

The Zac Effect – featurette

The Sisterhood of the Daughters of Atlas – featurette

Pay By Play: Scene Breakdown – featurettes

Ben Franklin bridge collapse

Rooftop battle of the gods

Unicorn ride in Philadelphia

Epic showdown at the baseball stadium

The Mythology of Shazam! – featurette

Director's Audio Commentary with David F. Sandberg

Deleted Scenes, Alternate & Extended Scenes

What is Shazam! Fury of the Gods about?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods continues the story of teenage Billy Batson (Asher Angel) who, upon reciting the magic word "SHAZAM!," is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam. Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult Super Hero alter-egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy-aka Shazam (Zachary Levi)-and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world.

From New Line Cinema, the film also stars Jack Dylan Grazer ("It Chapter Two") as Freddy Freeman; Adam Brody ("Promising Young Woman") as Super Hero Freddy; Ross Butler ("Raya and the Last Dragon") as Super Hero Eugene; Meagan Good ("Day Shift") as Super Hero Darla; D.J. Cotrona ("G.I. Joe: Retaliation") as Super Hero Pedro; Grace Caroline Currey ("Annabelle: Creation") as Mary Bromfield / Super Hero Mary; Faithe Herman (TV's "This Is Us") as Darla Dudley; Ian Chen ("A Dog's Journey") as Eugene Choi; Jovan Armand ("Second Chances") as Pedro Pena; Marta Milans (TV's "White Lines") as Rosa Vasquez; Cooper Andrews (TV's "The Walking Dead") as Victor Vasquez; with Djimon Hounsou ("A Quiet Place Part II") as Wizard, Rachel Zegler ("West Side Story"), with Lucy Liu ("Kung Fu Panda" franchise) and Helen Mirren ("F9: The Fast Saga").