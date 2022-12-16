Shazam! Fury of the Gods Releases New Teaser for Comic-Con Appearance

Warner Bros. Pictures is bringing Shazam! Fury of the Gods to San Diego Comic-Con. The Shazam! sequel dropped a tantalizing teaser to hype its arrival at Comic-Con, with its panel taking place on July 23rd. One of the last updates to come out for Shazam! Fury of the Gods was the release of a new poster at CinemaCon, where WB displayed its upcoming movie slate of DC films. Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam has already been confirmed for a Comic-Con appearance, and now Shazam will be joining his longtime rival in San Diego's storied Hall H.

"Shazam! Fury of the Gods is headed to San Diego Comic-Con on July 23. #ShazamMovie" the tweet from the official Shazam! Twitter account reads. The short 17-second video clip features Zachary Levi as the DC draped in shadows. "Wassup. It's me again," Levi says. "Just being a tease." One can assume new footage from Shazam! 2 will be shown at San Diego Comic-Con.

The Shazam sequel sees the Shazam Family going up against the daughters of Atlas, played by Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu. The plot involves the weakening barrier between the mundane and magical worlds.

"Yeah, I would say they've been doing this whole superhero thing for a while now. And you know last time everybody saw Billy he was a kid," Asher Angel, who plays Billy Batson, said during the CinemaCon panel. "And these last couple years he's grown up a lot. He's matured and he's been able to balance himself pretty well. But I would say that adulthood is on the horizon for him and that's kind of a scary thing because he doesn't know what's gonna happen when he's 18 years old. He doesn't know if he's gonna have to leave the foster family or go somewhere else. He really doesn't know what's gonna happen. so I would say that weighs pretty heavily on him and he's just kind of trying to enjoy the moment and be with his family, be with his loved ones and hey, have these superpowers because it's always he's ever wanted and more."

Shazam director David F. Sandberg returns to helm the sequel, based on a screenplay by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan and DC Comics characters created by Otto Binder and C.C. Beck. The film stars Zachary Levi as Shazam, Asher Angel as Billy Batson, Jack Dylan Grazer as Frederick "Freddy" Freeman, Djimon Hounsou as Shazam, Rachel Zegler, Helen Mirren, and Lucy Liu.

Are you ready to see what Shazam! Fury of the Gods has in store for Comic-Con? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! The movie arrives in theaters on December 21st.