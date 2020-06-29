Shazam! Star Zachary Levi Revives Nerd HQ As a Nonprofit for Mental Health Awareness

✖

Shazam! star Zachary Levi is reviving Nerd HQ as a nonprofit for mental health awareness. This is just the latest instance of the DC movie actor trying to speak about mental health issues and encourage anyone out there having a rough time to seek help if they feel like they need it. Nerd HQ will now be organizing some educational programming to raise awareness of these issues and reach viewers who may have never considered treatment for themselves. With so many people inside due to the coronavirus pandemic, the strain is being felt all over the world. Recently, the Shazam! star sat down with the Inside of You Podcast to talk about his own experience with therapy. His comments there were very enlightening.

“I think that, as with any therapy, it really depends on what you need, that you’re ultimately going to get out of it. Because we both went to the same place, but both of us, while we might have some crossover in our reprogramming or what we needed to be done in our lives,” Levi said. “We might have had some similar issues, we might have had some very different ones as well. What you take out of therapy is what you bring into therapy and decide to work on in therapy.”

* NERDS FLASH * 😉 Nerd HQ is now an official nonprofit organization supporting mental health awareness, education and more! Plus, we have a NEW YT channel (subscribe if you’d like!🙏🏻) Check out Zac’s announcement! https://t.co/BdOrKFq9X4 (@zacharylevi) — Nerd HQ (@thenerdmachine) June 28, 2020

“Ultimately, what I took away from being there was getting my own life back. I ultimately want to live, which led me there. I left there wanting to live, and being hopeful about what my life could be after having been awakened to a lot of what my major malfunctions were,” he continued. “Where they were rooted, in my past, in my family. My mother specifically, and my stepfather and how they treated me. My father and him not being around Forgiving myself, building the empathy that you need for yourself when you learn how to do that.

“How that translates to the empathy that you build for your muses. Because at the end of the day, one of the biggest revelations that I took away from all of it was one I continue to champion even now. People are doing their best, even the ‘worst people in the world.’ They are trying to, or think they are giving their best,” the star concluded.

