Jude Law Teases ‘Sherlock Holmes 3’ Has a Codependency Storyline

Prior to the Marvel Cinematic Universe dominating every facet of pop culture, Robert Downey Jr. took on the titular role in two Sherlock Holmes films, with Jude Law playing his trusty ally Watson. Downey’s commitments to the MCU have taken priority over his Sherlock films, though with his tenure as Tony Stark coming to an end, a third Sherlock film will be hitting theaters in 2020. Law recently detailed that the plot of the third film will likely focus on the difficulties experienced by the duo when they try to separate.

“We hope to propel the story forward,” Law shared with Entertainment Weekly. “As always, the essence of the story is their codependency. We’re going to examine — since it’s been several years since we’ve seen them — we’re going to play up the fact that they haven’t seen each other for a long time either.”

The original two films saw Watson attempting to address how Holmes often brought nothing but stress and violence into his life, as he hoped to move away from investigating mysteries and pursue a more domestic lifestyle with his wife. Both films saw Watson reluctantly aid Holmes, with this new film seemingly exploring this theme over the course of a longer period of time.

Law’s comments don’t necessarily confirm the plot, yet they do offer us the insight that the character dynamics will be the driving force of the third film.

This is only the latest tease of the upcoming film, with Downey having shared a message with his fans on Twitter last week that he is getting ready to reprise the role.

Chris Brancato is working on the film’s script and, while it’s not confirmed, director of the first two films, Guy Ritchie, is expected to return to complete the trilogy. Some sources think that production on the film could begin as early as later this year.

Since 2011’s Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, Downey has taken a back seat as the most popular portrayal of the character, with Benedict Cumberbatch taking on the moniker for the BBC series Sherlock. Interestingly, after gaining acclaim for playing the role, Cumberbatch went on to join the MCU alongside Downey as Doctor Strange. The two finally met on screen in Avengers: Infinity War.

Additionally, Law joined the MCU with the upcoming Captain Marvel while Cumberbatch’s Watson, Martin Freeman, joined the MCU with Captain America: Civil War.

Stay tuned for details about Sherlock Holmes 3 before it hits theaters in 2020.

