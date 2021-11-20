Shocking Comedy You Forgot Existed Dominates Netflix Top 10

Though Netflix has altered how they report the viewership metrics of their own content, the daily-updates to the Top 10 lists on the streaming platform remain and they’ve revealed a shocking addition to the Top Movies in the United States. Though #1 on the list remains Red Notice, reportedly the most expensive movie ever made by the streamer, with The Kissing Booth 3: Romancing the Star sitting at #2, the third slot has a film some haven’t thought about in probably a decade. 2012’s American Reunion. A long in-the-works sequel/revival for the American Pie franchise, and released in some territories/stylized on Netflix as American Pie: Reunion, the film is dominating on Netflix right now.

Previously just a trilogy made up of American Pie, American Pie 2, and American Wedding, the raunchy franchise seemed to have been put out to pasture only for the revival to arrive nine years after the third entry in the series. The film brought back franchise stars Jason Biggs as Jim with Alyson Hannigan as his wife Michelle alongside other returning cast members Seann William Scott, Thomas Ian Nicholas, Eddie Kaye Thomas, plus Jennifer Coolidge, and John Cho. Even characters from the first two movies that didn’t return for “Wedding” appeared with Chris Owen, Chris Klein, Mena Suvari, Tara Reid, Natasha Lyonne, and Shannon Elizabeth rounding out the cast.

Produced on a reported $50 million budget the film would bring in over $235 million worldwide despite mixed critical reviews. Talk of a follow-up came up after its box office success but no other theatrical films in the series have been released (yet another direct-to-video sequel was released just last year however).

The full Top 10 Movies on Netflix as of this writing include:

Red Notiuce The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star American Reunion Lovehard The Harder They Fall All I Want for Christmas Is You

21 Jump Street Army of Thieves The Holiday Snowbound for Christmas

Putting the entire list of Top 10 movies on Netflix right there puts into perspective how many people are watching this movie. As of right now the film is the #3 movie in the US and the #9 piece of content overall. Right now, American Reunion, a film many audience members have completely forgotten was made, is beating out Netflix original movies like The Harder They Fall and Army of Thieves, but also, shockingly, Squid Game, which is #10 overall in the United States.