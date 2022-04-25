Shrek Leaving Netflix for New Streaming Home

✖

For the last couple of months, Shrek and Shrek 2 have been streaming juggernauts for Netflix. The two popular DreamWorks Animation films have consistently found themselves amongst the most-watched films on the entire service. Fans have been flocking to the beloved franchise for repeat viewings since they films have been available on Netflix, but they won't be around on the service for much longer. Shrek and Shrek 2 are both leaving Netflix at the end of the month. Fortunately, we already know where they'll be going next.

Puss and Boots and Shrek Forever After will be remaining on Netflix once May arrives, but the first two Shrek films are heading to their home streaming service: Peacock. NBCUniversal's streamer recently revealed the full lineup of movies and shows making their way to the roster in May, and both Shrek and Shrek 2 are set to debut on the first day of the new month.

The Shrek movies are far from the only films making their way to Peacock on May 1st, but they are likely two of the most popular. Here's the full list of movies, TV shows, and live events coming to Peacock on May 1st:

Shrek, 2001

Shrek 2, 2004

Will you be watching Shrek and Shrek 2 on Peacock next month? Let us know in the comments!