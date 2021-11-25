Sing 2 Spinoff Short Airs During Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Continuing their trend of delivering audiences exciting holiday commercials during Thanksgiving to get viewers in the spirit of the season, Xfinity unveiled an all-new short inspired by the upcoming Sing 2, entitled “Come Home.” Previous years have seen reunions between E.T. and his human friend Elliott, with that Holiday Reunion short being directed by Steven Spielberg himself, while last year Xfinity unveiled The Greatest Gift, which starred beloved The Office star Steve Carell as Santa Claus. You can check out the two-minute short Come Home below and see Sing 2 when it lands in theaters on December 22nd.

In the heartwarming short film created by Illumination and Sing 2 writer-director Garth Jennings, Sing 2 characters including Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey), Johnny (Taron Egerton), Meena (Tori Kelly), and Rosita (Reese Witherspoon) rescue a family’s holiday tradition by bringing it to life in a new way. Come Home reminds us that whether we are virtual or in-person, nothing can keep us from creating new memories with loved ones around the holidays this year.

“Xfinity is developing a tradition of creating exceptional content that celebrates the holiday season,” Chris Meledandri, Illumination founder and CEO, shared in a statement. “Working hand-in-hand with Universal and Xfinity, Illumination was given the opportunity to create content that was rooted in the world of Sing and captured Xfinity’s holiday spirit. With Sing 2 director Garth Jennings at the helm, the content introduces a brand new character who unexpectedly finds themselves expressing themselves creatively through song. It’s an honor to be able to remind people of the power of being together this holiday through the world of Sing 2 and our characters.”

Beyond the short film, Xfinity is bringing even more moments of togetherness to life through its free customer appreciation program, Xfinity Rewards. Starting December 1st, Xfinity Rewards members can visit www.xfinity.com/rewards to claim these great movie-related rewards:

Rent the original animated hit Sing (2016) for $1

Get free 30-day access to Stingray Karaoke

See Sing 2 in theaters for less with a Fandango promo code

Get a free family fun kit filled with popcorn, activities, and more

Get creative with Sing 2 activity sheets for the kids

