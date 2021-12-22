Sing 2: Pharrell, Bono, Letitia Wright, and Halsey Join All-Star Cast

✖

Sing made a vocal debut back in 2016 to the delight of fans, and it seems the film's sequel is slated to debut next December. With the franchise moving ahead, all eyes are on Sing 2 as fans are eager to hear what this new movie is working with. And according to a new report, Sing 2 has found a slew of new cast members ranging from U2 to Black Panther.

According to the update, Sing 2 will put U2 frontman Bono at the center of its story, but he will not be the only newcomer. Pharrell Williams, Halsey, and Letitia Wright of Black Panther will also star in the sequel. Eric Andre and Chelsea Peretti are also set to star in Sing 2 which director Garth Jennings will return to oversee.

As for what this sequel is all about, well - it finds Buster on another venture to up his show business pursuits. The ambitious koala is hoping to bring his hit act to the land of shining lights, Redshore City. However, this cutthroat haven houses plenty of people who want to make it, and they will not hesitate to knock Buster and his crew down on their way to the top.

Want to know more about Sing 2? You can read its full synopsis below: "Buster (Oscar® winner Matthew McConaughey) and his cast have turned the New Moon Theater into a local hit, but Buster has his eyes on a bigger prize: Debuting a new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in glamorous Redshore City.

But with no connections, Buster and his cast—including harried mother pig Rosita (Oscar® winner Reese Witherspoon), rocker porcupine Ash (Scarlett Johansson), earnest gorilla Johnny (Taron Egerton), shy elephant Meena (Tori Kelly) and, of course, porcine provocateur extraordinaire Gunter (Nick Kroll)—have to sneak their way into the world-famous Crystal Entertainment offices, run by a ruthless mogul wolf named Jimmy Crystal (Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale).

In a desperate attempt to get Mr. Crystal’s attention, Gunter spontaneously pitches an outrageous idea that Buster quickly runs with, promising that their new show will star lion rock legend Clay Calloway (Bono). Problem is, Buster has never met Clay, an artist who shut himself away from the world more than a decade ago after the loss of his wife and hasn’t been seen since.

As Gunter helps Buster dream up an out-of-this-world theatrical masterpiece, and the pressure (and sinister threats) from Mr. Crystal mount, Buster embarks on a quest to find Clay and persuade him to return to the stage. What begins as Buster’s dream of big-time success becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart."

