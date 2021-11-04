Sing 2 Trailer Takes a U2 Classic to Vegas

Illumination has released a new trailer for Sing 2, this one bringing Scarlet Johansson’s character to the foreground and setting the whole trailer to a rendition of the U2 classic “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.” The choice makes some sense, of course, since Bono is one of the many superstars named in the fim’s cast list. The first movie, which was released in 2016, laid out a pretty simple format: get a bunch of mega-stars together, and have them voice singing animals. This time, the show hits the road in a big way.

The movie, like so many others, has been delayed a few times along the way as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s finally coming, for real, as evidenced not just by this trailer but by the prevalence of the movie’s previous trailer attached to other big releases recently.

You can see it below.

The first Sing featured a voice cast that included Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, John C. Reilly, and other playing singing animals competing in a competition meant to promote the Moon Theater, a struggling venue owned by Buster. A mistake on the event’s flyer inflates the prize pot amount, leading to a huge turnout for auditions as well as other hijinks lead up to the performances literally bring down the house. The film was a hit, bringing in $634.1 million globally.

Sing 2 will see the characters from the first film preparing for a larger stage, leaving the Moon Theater for “the big city.” Writer and director Garth Jennings are returning for the film along with McConaughey, Witherspoon, Johansson, and Egerton return, with Nick Kroll and Tori Kelly joining the voice cast for the sequel.

Below, you can see the movie’s (very extensive) official synopsis.

This holiday season, the new chapter in Illumination’s smash animated franchise arrives with big dreams and spectacular hit songs as the ever-optimistic koala, Buster Moon, and his all-star cast of performers prepare to launch their most dazzling stage extravaganza yet …all in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There’s just one hitch: They first have to persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star-played by global music icon Bono, in his animated film debut-to join them.



Buster (Oscar® winner Matthew McConaughey) has turned the New Moon Theater into a local hit, but Buster has his eyes on a bigger prize: Debuting a new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in glamorous Redshore City.



But with no connections, Buster and his cast-including harried mother pig Rosita (Oscar® winner Reese Witherspoon), rocker porcupine Ash (Scarlett Johansson), earnest gorilla Johnny (Taron Egerton), shy elephant Meena (Tori Kelly) and, of course, porcine provocateur Gunter (Nick Kroll)-have to sneak their way into the world-famous Crystal Entertainment offices, run by ruthless mogul wolf Jimmy Crystal (Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale).



In a desperate attempt to get Mr. Crystal’s attention, Gunter spontaneously pitches an outrageous idea that Buster quickly runs with, promising that their new show will star lion rock legend Clay Calloway (Bono). Problem is, Buster has never met Clay, an artist who shut himself away from the world more than a decade ago after the loss of his wife. Even worse, Buster has failed to realize that Mr. Crystal is an egocentric gangster who would rather drop somebody off the roof of a building than be lied to.



As Gunter helps Buster dream up an out-of-this-world theatrical masterpiece, and the pressure (and sinister threats) from Mr. Crystal mount, Rosita’s leading role in the show gets ripped away and handed to Mr. Crystal’s spoiled daughter, Porsha, played by Grammy-nominated artist Halsey. Desperate to save the show, and his life, Buster embarks on a quest to find Clay and persuade him to return to the stage.



What begins as a dream of big-time success becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart.

Sing 2 will be in theaters later this month.